Fort Cavazos gathers for sunrise service, fellowship

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Though a rainstorm moved the service inside, dozens donning their best gathered early the morning of April 20, 2025, for the annual Fort Cavazos Easter Sunrise Service at the Main Post Chapel.

The 1st Cavalry Division Band provided music throughout, kicking off the event with the prelude.

“Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters in Christ, thank you for attending the church this morning,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Cheun Yoo, deputy garrison chaplain, during the welcome. “At this time of those words, I hope you are full of the spirit of the secret flow in your heart.”

Following the welcome and invocation, Psalm 118:1-2, 14-24; Acts 10:34-43; and Luke 24:1-12 were read by Chaplains (Capt.) Singyo Jung, West Fort Cavazos Chapel chaplain; (Capt.) Wisguy Joseph, Pentecostal Fellowship Service chaplain; and (Lt. Col.) Gino Hernandez, Gospel Service chaplain, respectively. Chaplain (Col.) Kevin Wainwright, III Armored Corps chaplain, delivered the message.

Wainwright focused on the meaning of Easter throughout his words for the living, asking attendees to see beyond fears and challenges.

“How often have we looked for hope in dead places, things that cannot give life?” Wainwright asked. “We rely on success, image, careers, relationships, maybe reputation, but these things can all fade. They can be taken from us, and when they do, we’re left wondering why we feel so hollow inside. When we tie our worth to things that decay, we end up stuck.

“… So here’s the call, the challenge for us today,” he continued. “Like those women, come out of the tomb. What tomb are you living in? What dead things are you clinging to? Jesus isn’t there. He’s alive, and he’s calling you to come out of despair, self-doubt, guilt, out of lifeless religion and into a life of resurrection, hope, not your glory. This is important; it’s not about you. It’s not about your glory, but his.”

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Brad Kattelmann, Anglican Liturgical Episcopal Service chaplain, ended the service with the benediction, inviting everyone to stick around and enjoy the morning together.

“On Easter morning, I love to do two things,” he said. “One of those (is) to get up and worship God and our risen savior at sunrise. The second is to eat breakfast. Well, because of the rain, we didn’t quite see the sunrise, but by God, we’ve got breakfast tacos.”

As laughter echoed through the chapel and the aroma of breakfast tacos filled the air, the congregation lingered in fellowship, embracing both the joy of the morning and the deeper meaning behind it.

“Our Easter sunrise service is a tradition for our community,” said Chaplain (Col.) Luis Kruger, the garrison chaplain, reflecting on the importance of the event. “It’s a tradition for the Christian faith. I mean, not many times will the community get up at 6:30, 7 to get out to do a service. But it’s a special service.

“It really reminds the Christian community, the community here at Fort Cavazos, of really what the faith is about,” he continued. “The faith is about Jesus’ death on Friday, but the good news of his resurrection on Sunday. It’s a really important part of our community, of how we practice our faith. It’s good to see everyone this morning."