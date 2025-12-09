Fort Buchanan Leads the Way in Supporting Service Members' Transitions

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico– Approximately 30 service members participated in the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) workshop at the installation Training Support Center (TSC), Dec 1-9, 2025.

TAP provides information and training to ensure transitioning Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Retirees, Soldiers’ Family members, and Caregivers are prepared for their next step in life - whether pursuing additional education, finding a job in the public or private sector, or starting their own business.

Wilbin Colón Vargas, Fort Buchanan’s transition service specialist, highlighted the eligibility and requirements to participate in the workshop.

“All active service members, Soldiers, who have at least 180 continuous days or more on active duty, including National Guard and Reserve members serving on Title 10 status who are close to retirement or separation from active duty, must have this workshop before doing the separation or retirement,” said Colón.

TAP includes required workshops and main topics such as planning your next steps, getting ready for work, writing resumes, job searching, learning about Veterans Affairs benefits, handling money, going to college, starting a business, family support, help for survivors, and mental health resources.

The workshops help Soldiers use their Army experience and skills and make good choices through the transition program, so they are ready to succeed.

"Don’t wait until the last minute. Our motto is 'Come Early, Come Often.' Contact me as soon as you’re identified for retirement or separation so we can help your transition go smoothly and easily," said Colón.

Dr. Roy Thomas, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and the main TAP workshop leader, emphasized the importance of adapting military leadership skills to expectations in civilian jobs, especially for those leaving the military in the next two years.

“We are the one percent integrating with the 99, and so we must understand that things are seen differently. Our cognitive map of the world is different. You know, we understand what leadership looks like, but we understand it from a military perspective. So, we must reframe what leadership looks like. We must understand what right looks like in the eyes of the 99%,” explained Dr. Thomas.

Lt. Col. Jay Rodriguez Bonanno, Command Inspector General at the 1st Mission Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, participated in the TAP workshop.

“In the military, we have a structure, we have ranks, we have not only the discipline that is instilled in us to follow leaders and to understand that when you are given a lawful order, but you also have to obey it. In the civilian side, although we have individuals that are in supervisory roles, you don’t have that military authority to direct someone to do something in a certain way,” said Rodriguez Bonanno.

For more information about the Transition Assistance Program, contact Wilbin Colón Vargas at usarmy.buchanan.id-readiness.mbx.tap-center@army.mil or call (787) 707-3546.

With an annual budget of approximately $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of over 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.