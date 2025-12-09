Photo By Maj. Lena Witham | 2nd Lt. Sarah Couture returns from flight school and is assigned to Detachment 2, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Lena Witham | 2nd Lt. Sarah Couture returns from flight school and is assigned to Detachment 2, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment. Her father, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Couture, is her new commander and instructor pilot. Chief Couture and 2nd Lt. Couture stand together at their aircraft, UH 72 Lakota Helicopter, before a training flight. see less | View Image Page

Father Passes Command of Maine Army Aviation 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment to Daughter in Historic Maine Army National Guard Ceremony

Bangor, Maine — December 7, 2025 — In a rare and deeply moving moment for the Maine Army National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer Five (CW5) Eric Couture transferred command of the 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment to his daughter, 2nd Lieutenant (2LT) Sarah Couture, during a blustery morning ceremony in Bangor. The event marked not only a change of command but the continuation of a powerful family legacy of service.



CW5 Couture enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1986 as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief, later joining the Maine Army National Guard in 1989. After graduating from flight school in 1995, he deployed three times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



Reflecting on his long career and time away from home, CW5 Couture said, “We learned as a family to make the most of our time together when I was home. The time we spent together became true quality time.” Despite the sacrifices, he never expected either of his daughters to follow his path. “When Sarah told me she had a commitment to serve, I was both surprised and proud.”



For 2LT Couture, that commitment began with a desire to help others. Growing up, she was drawn to service-oriented careers and frequently organized community donation drives. Her father’s military career inspired her to explore the military as a way to make a meaningful difference. She attended Norwich University—earning bachelor’s degrees in psychology and criminal justice—and went on to join the Maine Army National Guard, commissioning as an officer and later choosing the Aviation Branch.



When she completed flight school and returned to Maine, 2LT Couture was unexpectedly assigned to her father’s unit—where he also served as her instructor pilot. Their first flight together was an emotional milestone. “When we landed, it hit me—this was an incredibly special experience not many people ever get,” CW5 Couture said.



For 2LT Couture, training under her father was equally impactful. “Not many people have the chance to fly a helicopter alongside their father. Each flight with him is something I’m grateful for.”



As CW5 Couture prepared to step down from command, State Army Aviation Officer Col. Nathan Arnold recommended 2LT Couture as his successor. Initially surprised by the idea of a brand-new lieutenant assuming command, Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Brian McClellan quickly understood the choice. “She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a double major, progressed as a pilot in record time, and remained highly professional—setting the standard,” he said.



“I am incredibly grateful for the chance to take command from my dad,” 2LT Couture said during the ceremony. “He is the epitome of ‘lead by example,’ and his time in command inspires me to work hard and always show up for the people in my unit and in my life.”



CW5 Couture expressed profound pride in his daughter’s selection. “She has always been determined and hardworking. She’s team-focused, goal-oriented, and will be a great mentor and leader.”



Emotions ran high during the ceremony as Lt. Col. McClellan spoke of his experiences serving alongside CW5 Couture while also praising the incoming commander. “This is a historic event,” he said. “A father passing command to his daughter is something extraordinarily special.”



In his farewell, CW5 Couture thanked his unit, mentors, and senior NCOs for their dedication and achievements, including the successful Aviation Resource Management Survey and their deployment to the Southwest Border. Addressing his daughter directly, he said, “To my successor, 2nd Lt. Couture—I am very proud to stand here in uniform with you. You inherit an exceptional group, and I know you will lead them well.”



In her remarks, 2LT Couture thanked her family for their unwavering support. Turning to her father, she said, “You are truly my hero. You have shown me what it means to be an honorable leader—advocating for others, going above and beyond, while asking for nothing in return.”



Col. Arnold concluded, “The National Guard is unique in that multiple generations often serve within the same organization. Having worked with Chief Couture for more than 23 years, witnessing him hand command to his daughter is both an honor and a privilege.”