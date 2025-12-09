Fort Buchanan Welcomes Newcomers with Resources, Support, and Community Connections Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Service members and civilians gathered at the installation community club, Dec. 11, to participate in the Fort Buchanan quarterly Newcomers Fair.



The fair featured a variety of information booths, briefings, and networking opportunities. Representatives from key installation agencies and local organizations, including Child Youth Services, Training Support Center, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Exchange, Religious Support Office, Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), and Directorate of Emergency Services were present, among others.



Sgt. Jessy Kayalo was recently assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps Detachment, Littoral Distribution Company A, 6th Distribution Support Battalion.



“I am having a great time here at the newcomer’s fair. I love the local culture, the food is amazing, and the people are very kind. I am looking forward to having a great assignment in Puerto Rico,” said Kayalo, a heavy equipment mechanic, native of New Jersey.



For Staff Sgt. Kimmy Calhoun, a Religious Affairs Specialist assigned to the installation headquarters, the newcomers' fair is very helpful.



“The newcomers' fair is so amazing. The different staff here are so hospitable. I wish other units had something like this at this level. There is a lot of collaboration, something that is definitely beneficial to us soldiers. I did enjoy the camaraderie and the warm welcome I received,” said Calhoun, who is a native of Newnan, Georgia.



The fair also supported Army Reserve Soldiers seeking to better understand the resources available at Fort Buchanan.



For Spc. Jose Burgos, a Laundry and Shower Specialist with the 597th Quartermaster Company, the fair was about building connections.



“I am currently looking for employment options and came to the fair to get to know the different resources that the installation has for members of the Army Reserve on the island. I also wanted to expand my network,” said Burgos, a native of San Lorenzo, a municipality of Puerto Rico located in the eastern central region of the island.



The Newcomers Fair reflects Fort Buchanan’s commitment to fostering a welcoming environment and enhancing readiness by ensuring all personnel and their families are informed and connected.



The next Newcomers Fair is scheduled for 20 March 2026.



For information about Fort Buchanan resources and services, follow Fort Buchanan on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial or contact Army Community Service (ACS) at 787-707-3682, 787-707-3804.



With an annual budget of approximately $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports over 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and facilitating the rapid deployment of forces anywhere, anytime.