At Luke, Generals Fly, Fight, Fix and Win

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — On Nov. 28, two general officers flew in F-35A Lightning IIs at Luke Air Force Base, reinforcing a simple truth about Air Force leadership: even at the highest levels, credibility starts in the cockpit. Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Brig. Gen. David Epperson, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander from Nellis AFB, flew a training sortie together, Epperson’s first ride in the F-35. For Berkland, the flight underscored a principle he considers foundational. “Leadership in the fighter business means staying credible in the jet,” Berkland said. “We can’t guide the mission effectively if we’re not maintaining the same tactical edge we ask of our Airmen.” For Epperson, the moment carried added meaning. “Dave and I started serving and flying together more than 20 years ago, and now we find ourselves as wingmen in roles that shape the future of air dominance,” Epperson said. “Those kinds of lifelong bonds aren’t unique in our Air Force; they’re one of our greatest strengths. We grow together, fight together, and lead together.” The flight also highlighted Luke’s central role in building the future of airpower. As the world’s largest F-35 wing, Luke produces the fighter pilots required to deliver air superiority alongside joint and allied partners. Every sortie contributes to the Air Force’s enduring purpose: to fly, fight, fix and win. “Flying together sharpens our focus on that mission,” Berkland said. “It reminds us what we’re here to deliver: airpower to win the high-end fight.” We train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.

