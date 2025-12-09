U.S. and Israeli Navies Conclude Exercise Intrinsic Defender Your browser does not support the audio element.

HAIFA, ISRAEL – U.S. naval forces assigned to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and the Israeli navy

joined together for exercise Intrinsic Defender in Israel, Dec. 7-11.



The bilateral exercise between U.S. and Israeli naval forces focuses on visit, board, search and seizure;

diving; building a maritime aerial picture using a U.S. P-8 Poseidon and an Israeli Navy ship; academics;

and medical training.



Israel realigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in September 2021 and the first

Intrinsic Defender was held in March 2022. The exercise was postponed in 2024.



"We are happy to be back here in 2025 working with our Israeli naval partners during Intrinsic

Defender,” said Capt. Brian Reitter, commander, Task Force 56. “The importance of this bilateral

exercise for both our forces cannot be overstated. Joint exercises like this enhance our ability to operate

seamlessly and respond to a variety of threats and contingencies in these strategically important

waters.



U.S. Navy divers, U.S. Coast Guard maritime engagement team and global health engagement team

participated in the exercise this year.



In the past four years, both navies have completed multiple of bilateral and multilateral exercises, and

multiple joint patrols in the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and

includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke

points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.