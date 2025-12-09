Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Israeli Navies Conclude Exercise Intrinsic Defender

    HAIFA, ISRAEL

    12.11.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. and Israeli Navies Conclude Exercise Intrinsic Defender

    HAIFA, ISRAEL – U.S. naval forces assigned to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and the Israeli navy
    joined together for exercise Intrinsic Defender in Israel, Dec. 7-11.

    The bilateral exercise between U.S. and Israeli naval forces focuses on visit, board, search and seizure;
    diving; building a maritime aerial picture using a U.S. P-8 Poseidon and an Israeli Navy ship; academics;
    and medical training.

    Israel realigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in September 2021 and the first
    Intrinsic Defender was held in March 2022. The exercise was postponed in 2024.

    "We are happy to be back here in 2025 working with our Israeli naval partners during Intrinsic
    Defender,” said Capt. Brian Reitter, commander, Task Force 56. “The importance of this bilateral
    exercise for both our forces cannot be overstated. Joint exercises like this enhance our ability to operate
    seamlessly and respond to a variety of threats and contingencies in these strategically important
    waters.

    U.S. Navy divers, U.S. Coast Guard maritime engagement team and global health engagement team
    participated in the exercise this year.

    In the past four years, both navies have completed multiple of bilateral and multilateral exercises, and
    multiple joint patrols in the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and
    includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke
    points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

