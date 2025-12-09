Snow Globe of Hope Event Provides Support to Fort Bragg Soldiers During the Holiday Season

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — As the holiday season quickly approaches, the Army Substance Abuse Program’s Suicide Prevention team hosted its second annual Snow Globe of Hope event Dec. 10 at the Soldier Support Center, creating a welcoming space for Soldiers and Families to access resources, receive support and connect during what can be an emotionally challenging time of year to some.



The inspiration behind this event came from a trend the ASAP team could not ignore. Winter months historically saw an increase in suicides across the installation.



Wanting to raise awareness of what resources are available and provide meaningful support to those struggling, the coordinators created a theme centered around the snow globe.



“We chose the snow globe as a symbol because it represents purpose, hope and dreams, all contained within something so fragile,” Jamila Ford, Fort Bragg Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator, said. “It’s a reminder that even during difficult times, there’s still hope, just like the snow that gently falls inside the globe. Each shake is a new possibility and a reminder to hold onto hope and believe in a brighter future, even in our darkest moments.”



Ford emphasized that the holiday season is not universally joyful. Many Soldiers face grief, financial strain, family challenges or the emotional burden of being far from loved ones, which can heighten feelings of loneliness, sadness and stress.



“Not everyone feels ‘jolly’ during this time of year,” Ford said. “Providing support shows Soldiers and Families that they don’t have to face these feelings alone. It’s about reminding everyone that they matter and that help is always within reach, especially during times of increased vulnerability.”



Programs and events like this help build a stronger, more resilient force by giving Soldiers the tools to handle stress, which is essential for maintaining the Army’s readiness.



This year’s event offered a festive atmosphere complete with holiday items, giveaways and a resource table to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide. It also aimed to encourage Soldiers and their Families to engage with support services in a comfortable setting. The event is designed for the entire Family, reinforcing the idea that no one at Fort Bragg faces these challenges alone and that support extends far beyond the individual Soldier.



“Suicide is an uncomfortable topic to discuss for many people,” Alise Menchaca, Fort Bragg Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator, said. “By providing a welcoming environment, we hope to reduce the stigma. We want Soldiers to know that it is okay to need help, to seek help, and that they have options when it comes to their care.”

At the center of the event’s theme was the concept of hope, something both coordinators say is essential in suicide prevention.



“Hope is knowing there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, regardless of how faint it is,” Menchaca said. “Hold onto hope to get you through. Reach out to those around you and use resources such as 988 when life feels dim.”



Throughout the event, Soldiers and Families received information on year-round support services including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a critical resource accessible by call, text or online chat with a trained professional. Coordinators also provided a resource sheet listing Fort Bragg programs designed to assist during both everyday stress and moments of crisis.



Ford hopes attendees walked away feeling connected, supported and encouraged to look out for one another.

“No one has to feel alone in their darkest moments,” Ford said. “I want people to tap into the word ‘hope’ and remember that the struggles they are currently facing are temporary, and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

