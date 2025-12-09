JMTG-U Showcases Live Drop 5.0 During Best Drone Warfighter Competition

Photo By 1st Lt. Tam Le | U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Draper, assigned Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine,...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Tam Le | U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Draper, assigned Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and commander of Task Force Saber UAS Innovation Team, oversees a Live Drop 5.0 exercise during a developmental demonstration at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The event focused on ongoing unmanned aerial systems experimentation and was conducted alongside the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and advance the long-term development of U.S. and partner forces through innovation and readiness. see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — As 7th Army Training Command hosted the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, the Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine conducted a live-drop demonstration Dec. 10, 2025, focused on how new unmanned aerial systems concepts are being explored during this year's multinational event.

The BDWC competition brought together teams from 10 U.S., Allied, and partner-nation units to highlight unmanned aerial system operator skills and reinforce ongoing experimentation, readiness, and transformational warfighting initiatives across Europe. Designed to showcase emerging capabilities and strengthen multinational collaboration, the competition served as a visible milestone in USAREUR-AF’s continued modernization efforts.

Live Drop 5.0 is the latest in a series of controlled tests that began with the first iteration in early September 2025. Each version builds on observations from previous trials as JMTG-U’s UAS innovation team refines how small unmanned aircraft can deliver payloads in a safe and realistic training environment. Earlier tests supported ongoing U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) developmental efforts to explore new payload-delivery concepts and to better understand how emerging systems function under field conditions.

Held during the BDWC competition, JMTG-U hosted Live Drop 5.0 as a separate event to look at UAS experimentation. Although not part of the competition itself, the live drop complemented 7ATC’s program by showcasing current development work, while JMTG-U personnel simultaneously supported the competition as graders.

The demonstration also provided an opportunity for the team to practice coordinating a controlled test and managing range operations during a major multinational gathering.

“This event helps us refine the process each time we run it,” said Capt. Alexander King, a member of the JMTG-U UAS Innovation Team involved in the demonstration. “Every iteration gives us a clearer understanding of how to safely and effectively test new ideas.”

As the USAREUR-AF BDWC concluded its first iteration, Live Drop 5.0 offered an opportunity to test ongoing development and experimentation efforts that continue behind the scenes. Together, these efforts reflect JMTG-U’s support to 7ATC and USAREUR-AF’s commitment to continuous transformation and the growing multinational approach to advancing small UAS capabilities.