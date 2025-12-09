Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Guardians and U.S. Air Force Airmen compete for the SPACEFOREUR-AF...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Guardians and U.S. Air Force Airmen compete for the SPACEFOREUR-AF team in the third annual Guardian Arena at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025. Thirty-five teams, comprised of Guardians, Airmen, civilians, and representatives from international allies and partners, took part in the world’s largest Space Force exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt Col Jolene Bottor-Ortiona) see less | View Image Page

SPACEFOREUR-AF team competes in Guardian Arena for the first time Your browser does not support the audio element.

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla.– United States Space Forces Europe-Space Forces Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) Guardians and Airmen, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, compete in the third annual Guardian Arena at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., Dec. 8-9.



Guardian Arena is a United States Space Force event that challenges competitors’ problem-solving skills, knowledge and physical strength. It provides an opportunity for teams to put their skills to the test while exercising the Guardian spirit and strengthening camaraderie.



This year marks the first time that SPACEFOREUR-AF traveled to the continental United States to compete.



“Our team has been putting in a lot of hours outside the duty day to be ready to represent,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. Kaileb Williamson. “It has been a distinct pleasure to coach our team, named KILL CHAIN, and I am proud of all we accomplished.”



This year's competition included teams from across the Space Force assessing their endurance in a variety of physically and mentally demanding scenarios.



“One of the great things about Guardian Arena is it showcases our community and how we adapt to difficult problems as a team,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. TJ Fumagalli. “It has been a total force effort with Airman and Guardian teammates from across the Component."



Fumagalli discussed how a new and growing Space Force component is presented with unique and challenging tasks, making it critical that teams stationed overseas work in unity with the utmost level of trust and discipline.



"These are attributes we were able to showcase in Guardian Arena,” said Fumagalli.



Competitors and spectators filled the event, contributing to a strong sense of pride across the Space Force.



“It’s a great way to amplify the Guardian Spirit,” said U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Alex Birkle. “Our team showed up strong during the regional tryouts back in August and I am so proud of how they performed in the December finals.



The event highlighted the importance of readiness and adaptability when facing complex challenges, skills vital to Guardians who continue to lay the foundation for the Space Force our nation needs now and into the future.



“At the end of the day, the Warrior Ethos, camaraderie, and readiness of the United States Space Force is inspirational and drives fear in our competitors,” said Birkle.