Alaskan Command integrates with USCG Kimball and B-52’s in the Gulf of Alaska

Photo By Senior Airman Samantha Thorn | A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing maneuvers into position to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over the Pacific Northwest, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025. The Alaskan Command-led operation was conducted in coordination with partners from the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District, U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Alaska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha Thorn)

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaskan Command, under the authority of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), successfully conducted simulated joint maritime strikes with two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball on Dec. 9, 2025, in the Gulf of Alaska, Alaska. This effort is part of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN and demonstrates the capability of USNORTHCOM and its mission partners to deter maritime threats to the homeland.

The mission was conducted in coordination with partners from the USCG Arctic District, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and the Alaska Air National Guard.

The Alaskan Command-led operation was executed by the 611th Air Operations Center with support from the Alaska Air National Guard. The mission featured the USCG Cutter Kimball and U.S. Navy assets providing target information for the 2nd Bomb Wing bombers, enabling standoff target acquisition and simulated weapons employment.

Four USAF F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 354th Fighter Wing enhanced mission security and operational effectiveness while escorting the bombers through the Alaskan Theater of Operations (AKTO). Two KC-135 Stratotankers with the 168th Wing provided air refueling support. Additionally, an AKNG HC-130 Hercules was postured to provide personnel recovery support.

Upon leaving the AKTO the bombers seamlessly transitioned command and control from the 611 AOC, the air operations center for USNORTHCOM, to the 613 AOC, the air operations center for USINDOPACOM. Highlighting the ability of Alaskan Command to seamlessly integrate and transfer combat capabilities between combatant commands.

“Homeland Defense operations in the Alaskan Theater of Operations is Alaskan Command’s number one priority,” said USAF Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander, Alaskan Command. “Our ability to integrate with multiple combatant commands and homeland defense partners demonstrates the capabilities necessary to safeguard the northern approaches to the United States.”

As a subordinate unified command of USNORTHCOM, Alaskan Command leads Homeland Defense operations in the AKTO. This joint operation highlights the enduring partnerships between the Department of War and Department of Homeland Security, and reinforces the capability of USNORTHCOM to detect, deter, and if necessary, defeat threats to North America with seamless integration of multiple combatant command and mission partners.