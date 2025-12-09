Fort Leonard Wood leaders break ground on 56 new homes

Courtesy Photo | Sign marking the future site of 56 new homes on Fort Leonard Wood.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sign marking the future site of 56 new homes on Fort Leonard Wood. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A groundbreaking in Fort Leonard Wood’s Woodland Housing Area Dec. 10 marks the official beginning of construction on 56 new homes.

During his remarks, Col. Alexander Lovasz, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood deputy commanding officer, said the groundbreaking was about more than construction, it was about quality of life.

“Fort Leonard Wood is built on the foundation of readiness and readiness begins at home,” Lovasz said. “This new family housing development is a direct investment in the people who make this installation mission-ready every day.”

According to officials with Fort Leonard Wood's on-post family housing partner, Balfour Beatty Communities, the 28 duplex units are part of a $50 million construction effort that includes demolition of former housing, extensive site work and infrastructure upgrades to support the new homes.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the service members and families that call Fort Leonard Wood their home. Your dedication inspires everything that we do,” said Shawna Swanson, Balfour Beatty Communities Operations vice president.

She added that the new homes were designed with today’s military families in mind.

“They include modern layouts, energy efficient features and will also have three Americans with Disability Act-compliant homes to ensure accessibility,” Swanson said.

The new homes will be located on Cable Street, which is located near the Woodlands Community Center, an elementary school and neighborhood playgrounds.

“We look forward to celebrating again when these homes open their doors to the service members and families who deserve them,” Lovasz said.