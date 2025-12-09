Jackson Barracks opens its gates for ‘Christmas at Jackson Barracks’ celebration Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office



NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana National Guard Foundation hosted the public for Christmas at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, December 6–7, 2025. This year’s two-night event marked the first time in 20 years that a holiday celebration at the historic installation was opened to the public, following a successful proof-of-concept event held last year.



“What we have here at Jackson Barracks is a state treasure that very few have ever seen,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana. “Last year’s proof of concept was very successful, and we are thrilled to open up the Barracks to the public this year.”



The holiday event showcased several of the installation’s historic antebellum homes, with walking tours conducted by guides and volunteers from the Louisiana National Guard museums.



“Jackson Barracks does not belong to us; it belongs to the people of Louisiana,” Friloux continued. “We are excited to have our amazing tour guides share the history found throughout the grounds and inside these homes.”



Guests also browsed a Christmas market featuring more than a dozen local vendors offering items suited for the holiday season. VIP guests participated in an auction that included sports memorabilia, dining experiences, travel packages, and other exclusive items. On Saturday night, local artist Becky Fos brought an original artwork for the auction depicting the season and the historical architecture of Jackson Barracks’ Fleming Hall. Prints of the piece were also for sale.



Christmas at Jackson Barracks featured children’s activities, and of course, pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Guests could bring a new unwrapped children’s toy to contribute to Operation Christmas Angels, an annual program benefitting LANG families who may be experiencing hardships during the holiday season. The New Orleans Pelicans brought toys for the program and enlisted forward Sadiq Bey to assist with the children’s activities on Sunday. Overall, the event brought in more than 400 toys for LANG families experiencing hardships.



Entertainment on the main stage featured local bands and choirs, including “Louisiana’s Own” 156th Army Band. The event concluded with a live auction and closing remarks from Friloux and the Louisiana National Guard Foundation chief executive officer, Todd Landry.



Christmas at Jackson Barracks raised funds for the LANG Foundation, whose mission is to support the LANG’s readiness initiatives; its Soldiers, Airmen, veterans, and families; and the LANG’s educational programs and museums.



“From my very first meeting with TAG [Maj. Gen. Friloux] it was clear that he envisioned an event like what we see here tonight,” said Landry. “With the help of sponsors and committee members, we took that vision and created a magical Christmas at Jackson Barracks experience for everyone who attended.”



Established in the 1830s under President Andrew Jackson, Jackson Barracks has served as a cornerstone military installation for nearly two centuries. Its storied history includes roles in conflicts ranging from the Mexican-American War to World War II. Today, it serves as the headquarters of the Louisiana National Guard and continues its legacy of service to the State and the Nation.