Captain Tyler Mohr Takes Command of 434th LRS Your browser does not support the audio element.

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. – Captain Tyler Mohr took command of the 434th Logistics Readiness Squadron during a ceremony at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Dec. 7, 2025.



Colonel David Borden, commander of the 434th Mission Support Group, presided over the ceremony formally placing Mohr in the position of 434th LRS commander. In attendance were 434th Air Refueling Wing Airmen, as well as Mohr’s family.



In his remarks, Borden spoke highly of Mohr’s past leadership experiences, his commitment to excellence, and his history of selfless service.



“Mohr comes to us with over 14 years in the military, demonstrating his attention to detail and strong work ethic,” said Borden. “To the members of the LRS, I told you that I was looking for the best commander. As we gear up for deployment next fall, I am confident you are in good hands!”



Mohr’s previous role was as the Director of Operations for the 919th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron at Duke Field, Fla, tasked with supervising personnel supporting non-standard aviation, foreign internal defense and combat aviation advising programs for the Air Force Special Operations Command.



Following Borden’s speech, he presented the 434th LRS guidon to Mohr, symbolically bestowing him with the responsibility of leading the squadron.



In Mohr’s speech, he thanked those who had supported him throughout his Air Force journey, commenting on specific individuals like his wife and family who had made significant impacts on his life. He acknowledged different commanders who had influenced him, quoting General Colin Powell about logistics.



‘“Never neglect small details, even to the point of being a pest. Moments of stress, confusion, and fatigue are exactly when mistakes happen,”’ said Mohr, quoting Powell. “As logisticians, we know that small details aren’t small at all—they’re often the difference between mission success and failure. I will uphold that standard, and I ask each of you to do the same.”



As the 434th LRS Commander, Mohr will supervise the management of the Wing’s deployment capability and support agreements by storing, and issuing supplies, equipment and fuel products for ground and flying activities.



“To the Airmen and civilians of the LRS”, said Mohr. “I will serve you with integrity, lead you with purpose, and advocate for your development. I will listen. I will be present. And I will ensure you are equipped to succeed; both in uniform and beyond.”