Wild Weasel of the Week: A1C Tykira Rancifer

This week’s Wild Weasel of the Week is U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tykira Rancifer, 35th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician. Airmen selected as Wild Weasel of the Week represent top performers across Misawa Air Base, recognized for their professionalism, mission impact and commitment to Air Force core values. Rancifer earned this week’s recognition for her outstanding performance as the squadron’s unit deployment manager for 50 days, during which she coordinated with 36 units across three wings and oversaw the medical clearance of 293 warfighters. While validating more than 10,500 medical line items and expedited 45 medical waivers supporting five areas of responsibility. Her efforts also included organizing six chalks for the wing’s first re-deployers returning from an expeditionary air base, synchronizing with 14 agencies and 65 unit deployment managers to accelerate the completion of 3,100 medical requirements for 236 personnel. Her actions reduced total processing times by 74 hours and directly strengthened the wing’s readiness posture. Rancifer also led a team of four across two Air Force specialty fields during the Thunder Over the Rock Airshow, overseeing 283 food booth inspections. Her team mitigated five potential risks, ensured the safety of more than 270,000 attendees and reinforced public trust in Air Force operations. “It never gets boring because of the different aspects of the job,” said Rancifer, “I enjoy it very much.” Outside of her duties in public health, Rancifer enjoys hiking, shopping, traveling, and finding new ways to have fun and explore new experiences.

