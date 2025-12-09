Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Civil Action Team lead strength and conditioning sessions for the Palau...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Civil Action Team lead strength and conditioning sessions for the Palau National Track Team in Anguar, Palau, 2025. The program enhances athletic performance while promoting teamwork and discipline. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Civic Action Team's apprenticeship program builds skills in Palau Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP KATUU, Palau — The Civic Action Team Palau’s apprentice program is where passion meets purpose. Designed to equip local community members with valuable technical skills, the program offers free hands-on training in key engineering fields such as equipment operation, plumbing, electrical work, welding, and carpentry. Each participant who completes the program earns a certification, through the National Center for Construction Education and Research.



“Experiencing this program will help me obtain skills needed to operate heavy equipment. It is motivating to know that we will be certified after this program,” said equipment operator apprentice Kasian Lewis.



This program is unique as it integrates military expertise into civilian training. The CAT Team specializes in years of discipline, precision, and problem-solving experience gained through service to provide apprentices with real-world insight and mentorship. This blend of structure and support not only prepares individuals for technical careers but also instills teamwork, responsibility, and leadership.



“This program has helped me become more professional and has opened my eyes to the importance of being on time. My goal after completing this course is to find a better job to provide for my family,” said plumbing apprentice Demoree Mongami.



Candidates are carefully selected through an interview process that looks for those who demonstrate a strong work ethic and a genuine eagerness to learn. Once accepted, apprentices benefit from a balance of classroom learning and on the job training experience, often participating in projects that directly contribute to the improvement of their communities. From constructing essential infrastructure to repairing local facilities, every task carries both purpose and pride.



“My favorite thing that I’ve learned so far is wiring. My boss taught us how to wire the electrical from start to finish at the local prison. It made me feel accomplished knowing that I am bettering my community,” said electrical apprentice Steiner Odesongel.



The true importance of the CAT Teams apprentice program lies in its ripple effect. Empowering individuals, uplifting families, and strengthening communities. By combining professional training with service, the program doesn’t just build skills, it builds futures. Each graduate leaves with the confidence, competence, and certification to pursue meaningful work, continuing the legacy of service that the CAT Teams represent.



“I enjoy bonding with the whole team, making memories I hope I never forget. The team makes learning fun, which makes me excited to learn something new everyday,” said plumbing apprentice Sammy Kailang.