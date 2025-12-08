157th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Awards Ceremony

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. – The 157th Air Refueling Wing celebrated and reflected on its 2025 accomplishments and those of its Airmen during a commander’s call Dec. 7, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire.

Maj. Gen. David J. Mikolaities, adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard, addressed the Airmen of the 157th ARW and praised their achievements, including the 2025 air show, RC-26 deployment, first KC-46 deployment, and the acquisition of the KC-46 test center.

“Our job is simple: to fight and win America’s wars,” Mikolaities said. “What you did last year was absolutely incredible, and we’re thankful for everything you do.”

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte also delivered remarks to the Airmen, acknowledging and thanking those who recently returned home from deployments.

“The one thing I learned from the 157th is how good you are. You really are excellent,” Ayotte said.

Ayotte shared the initial discussions about which wing should be the first to receive the new KC-46A aircraft. “That was an easy case to make, because of your excellence, your partnership with the active duty, and the way you show up every single day,” said Ayotte.

Tech. Sgt. Colin Turnbow, 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, served as master of ceremonies for the event. During the ceremony, airmen, noncommissioned officers, company grade officers and civilians were recognized for distinguishing themselves as future leaders and exceptional mentors. The award winners also became eligible to wear the New Hampshire National Guard Outstanding Airman of the Year ribbon.

The Airman of the Year is chosen from Airmen Basic through Senior Airmen (E1-E4) who excel in their area of expertise, demonstrate the Air Force Core Values, understand the wingman concept, demonstrate effective followership and continue professional development through on and off-duty education. The 157th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Airman of the Year is Senior Airman Jeremias Cruz-Fuentes, 157th Operations Group.

The Noncommissioned Officer of the Year is selected from staff sergeants and technical sergeants (E5 and E6) who epitomize excellence, lead by example, exhibit professional behavior, military bearing, respect for authority and instill professional behavior in their subordinates. The 157th Air Refueling Wing 2025 NCO of the Year is Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Reynolds, Joint Force Headquarters.

The Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year is selected from master sergeants through chief master sergeants who epitomize excellence, professionalism, pride and competence, while committed to developing professional, capable and confident Airmen. The 157th Air Refueling Wing SNCO of the Year is Master Sgt. Cassandre Dowling, 157th Wing Staff.

The Company Grade Officer of the Year award is given to the company grade officer who displays leadership that exemplifies the ideals of duty, honor and country. The 157th Air Refueling Wing 2025 CGO of the Year is Capt. Margaret Tereschuk, 157th Mission Support Group.

Mr. Kyle Charette, 157th Mission Support Group, was named the Title 5 Civilian of the Year, selected from the civilian workforce throughout the 157th Air Refueling Wing.

The First Sergeant of the Year award is selected based upon exceptional ability, dedication and commitment to the organization and its people. The 157th Air Refueling Wing 2025 1st Sgt. of the Year is Senior Master Sgt. William Theriault, 157th Mission Support Group.

The Spirit of Hope award, named after entertainer Bob Hope, recognizes military members who embody the values of duty, honor, courage, loyalty, commitment and integrity. Airman 1st Class Aidan Smetzler, 157th Maintenance Group, is named the recipient of the award.

A new category added to the recognition this year, Recruiter of the Year, went to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Reynolds, JFHQ, for filling the ranks with over 37 new recruits to the New Hampshire Air National Guard.

Additional recognitions for outstanding performance and contributions within the wing were Retention Office Manager of the Year, Master Sgt. Nikki Nearis, JFHQ, and National Guard Bureau’s Security Forces Air Reserve Component Airman of the Year, SrA Benjamin Hathaway, 157th Security Forces Squadron.

Col. Brian Carloni, commander, 157th Air Refueling Wing, gave closing remarks expressing his pride for the award winners and all they've accomplished throughout the past year. Carloni said, “you all did an awesome job, it’s you who make this wing successful every day. I am proud to be your commander.”