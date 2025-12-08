Goodfellow hosts National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day Ceremony

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing commemorated National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza, outside the Norma Brown Headquarters building, March 28.
This year’s observance marks the 52nd anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. combat troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1973. The event commemorated the end of America’s eight-year military involvement in the conflict. The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 58,000 U.S. service members and left an indelible mark on the nation and its Armed Forces.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 officially established National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, the legislation designated March 29 as a national day of remembrance to honor the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War veterans.
“I am speaking to you today, not just as a wing commander, but primarily as an American deeply indebted to the Vietnam generation," said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander. “Your service took place during a turbulent time in our nation’s history, yet you answered the call with courage and resilience.”
The ceremony served as an opportunity for members of Team Goodfellow to reflect on the legacy of those who served during the Vietnam era and to express the nation’s lasting gratitude for their courage, resilience, and dedication to duty.
