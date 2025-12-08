307th Maintenance Group Hosts Annual Gatorfest

Photo By Senior Airman Justin Moore | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Uriel Vargas assigned to the 707th Maintenance Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Justin Moore | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Uriel Vargas assigned to the 707th Maintenance Squadron, receives Air Force Reserve Command Armament Systems Supervisor of the Year award from Colonel Terrell Eikner, 307th maintenance Group Commander, during Gatorfest at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec 6, 2025. During the annual event, Leadership of the 307th MXG recognize outstanding efforts and accomplishments of their Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Justin Moore) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing gathered for Gatorfest at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Saturday.



This event is an annual awards ceremony organized by the 307th Maintenance Group to pause and recognize their maintainers while building camaraderie within the group.



The 307th MXG is pleased to announce the following winners:



2025 Air Force Reserve Command Armament Systems Supervisor of the Year - Tech Sgt. Uriel Vargas, 707th MXS.



2025 Air Force Reserve Command Outstanding Load Crew of the Year – Tech Sgt. Juan Camacho, Tech Sgt. Enedina Tinoco, Tech Sgt. Undre Hooper, Tech Sgt. Edjare Wilson, all assigned to the 307th AMXS.



2025 Air Force Reserve Command Aerospace Ground Equipment Technician of the Year - Tech Sgt. Hannah Krane, 307th MXS.



2024 Airman of the Year – Staff Sgt. Ericka Herrara, 707th MXS.



2024 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Cara Shaw, 307th MXG.



2024 Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Jacob Foster, 307th MXS.



2025 Maintenance Group Armament Technician of the Year - Senior Airman Jason Rhodes, 707th MXS.



2025 Maintenance Group Staff Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Adeyemi Adewolu, 307th MXG.



2025 Maintenance Group Staff Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Staff Sgt. Trenton Dupree, 2MXG.



2025 Maintenance Group Staff Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Keith Bishop, 307th MXG.



2025 Maintenance Group Staff Traditional Reservist Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year -Staff Sgt. Robin Dejean, 307th MXG.



2025 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Kody Parrish, assigned to the 702nd MXS.



2025 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Tech Sgt. Jordan Zaharias, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year -Master Sgt. Matthew Beam, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Traditional Reservist Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Tech Sgt. Carey Wade, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Traditional Reservist Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Bobby Trichel, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief of the Year - Master Sgt. Lael Isaac, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Squadron Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Caleb Salas, 2nd MXG.



2025 307th Maintenance Squadron Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Tech Sgt. Jose Zavala, 2nd MXG.



2025 307th Maintenance Squadron Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Senior Master Sgt. Steven Spivey, 307th MXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Squadron Traditional Reservist Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Tech Sgt. Treston Dean, 307th MXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Squadron Traditional Reservist Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Jesus Mendoza, 307th MXS.



2025 707th Maintenance Squadron Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Kalill Speight, 707th MXS.



2025 707th Maintenance Squadron Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Tech Sgt. Uriel I. Vargas, 2nd MXG.



2025 707th Maintenance Squadron Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Senior Master Sgt. Skyler McCloyn, 707th MXS.



2025 707th Maintenance Squadron Traditional Reservist Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Tech Sgt. Bradley Romano, 2nd MUNS.



2025 707th Maintenance Squadron Traditional Reservist Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. DeMarquis Seets, 707th MXS.





2025 307th Maintenance Group Airman of the Quarter, 1st quarter – Senior Airman Kelvin Larkin, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Group Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter, 1st quarter – Tech Sgt. Devin Ball, 707th MXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Group Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter, 1st quarter – Master Sgt. Bobby Trichel, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Group Airman of the Quarter, 2nd quarter – Senior Airman Cameron Griffin, 307th MXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Group Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter, 2nd quarter – Tech Sgt. Weston Fleming, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Group Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter, 2nd quarter – Senior Master Sgt. Brett Jordan, 307th AMXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Group Airman of the Quarter, 3rd quarter – Airman 1st Class Alexis Gonzales, 307th Aircraft MXS.



2025 307th Maintenance Group Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter, 3rd quarter – Tech Sgt. Uriel Vargas, 2nd MXG.



2025 307th Maintenance Group Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter, 3rd quarter – Master Sgt. William Slaughter, 307th MXS.



2025 Gatorfest Community Service Award – Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Davidson, 307th MXS.



2025 Gatorfest Safety Award – Tech Sgt. Dajuan Chaney, 307th MXS.



2025 Maintenance Group Golden Gator Airman of the Year – Senior Airman Caleb Salas, 2nd MXS.



2025 Maintenance Group Golden Gator Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Tech Sgt. Jose Zavala, 2nd MXS.



2025 Maintenance Group Golden Gator Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Senior Master Sgt. Skyler McCloyn, 707th MXS.



2025 Maintenance Group Golden Gator Traditional Reservist Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Tech Sgt. Carey Wade, 307th AMXS.



2025 Maintenance Group Golden Gator Traditional Reservist Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Master Sgt. Bobby Trichel, 307th AMXS.