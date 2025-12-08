San Angelo Central High School AFJROTC visits Goodfellow Your browser does not support the audio element.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Cadets from San Angelo Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC program visited Goodfellow AFB for a field training exercise on March 7. AFJROTC is a high school elective with an Air Force structure that combines military organization with classroom instruction, hands-on leadership training, and responsibilities. It also offers extracurricular team activities and community service opportunities such as their visit here. The program emphasizes teamwork and expects cadets to be self-reliant, selfless, and committed.

“We want to expose the cadets to the active-duty military and let them experience what it is like to prepare to deploy and train,” said Christopher Carney, San Angelo Central High School AFJROTC instructor. “They had to work as a team in a simulated active combat environment. They learned it takes more than a couple hours of training to accomplish a mission like the one they had successfully.”

At the beginning of their visit, cadets learned various skills and general information utilized in the Air Force such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazard training, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and the Law of Armed Conflict.

Additionally, they learned combat tactics and signals that were later used in their field training exercise.

The FTX worked as an incentive tool for cadets to pursue an Air Force career and it teaches crucial skills needed to become effective future Airmen.

The visit provided cadets with valuable hands-on experience, reinforcing leadership, teamwork, and tactical skills while offering a glimpse into the opportunities and responsibilities of a future Air Force career.