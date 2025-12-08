17th SFS Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.02.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Security Forces Squadron celebrated their Change of command on June 2, 2025, at the Military Working Dogs kennels’ overhang.
    The 17th SFS welcomed their incoming commander, Maj. Jonathan Estep and thanked the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jeremy Berger, for his dedication and hard work.
    The 17th SFS’s mission is to protect, defend, and fight by delivering world-class Air Base Ground Defense and enabling full-spectrum combat operations.
    During his speech, Berger congratulated Estep as he took command. “It is a difficult yet rewarding experience and an awesome responsibility”, said Berger. “I'm confident the team you see here today will help you take the squad to new heights and build upon the foundation established by your predecessors. You're gaining a team of professionals who lead with passion and heart and execute with precision.”

