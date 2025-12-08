Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    315th TRS Puts Readiness to the Test

    315th TRS Puts Readiness to the Test

    Photo By Airman 1st Class James Salellas | Members of the 315th Training Squadron stand outside of their campus as they...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    315th TRS Puts Readiness to the Test

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 315th Training Squadron reinforced combat readiness and focus among intelligence Airmen and officers with a mock deployment and bag-drag exercise held at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 25th.
    The exercise immersed trainees in a simulated environment closely modeled after real-world conflict, offering participants a sense of how crucial their training at Goodfellow is.
    “As our trainees prepare for their final exercise, simulating a real-world deployed intelligence environment, we want to give them a robust experience, including preparing their bag for their 'deployment’,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Garvison, 315th TRS Director of Operations. “We intend that the act of putting a bag together on the trainee’s personal time will encourage them to remember their commitment to our collective cause and the oaths we all took.”
    During the event, officers led their enlisted wingmen through a mock-deployment sequence, consisting of a march across their campus, a detailed inspection, and a pre-deployment briefing.
    Officer-enlisted integration remains a focus of the 315th Training Squadron, as it helps build mutual trust ahead of the final capstone project, which is a highly collaborative, team-based event.

    This event represents a broader effort by the 315th to make operational preparedness a routine part of the students’ experience, not just a final checkpoint, but something integrated throughout their curriculum.
    The 315th TRS plans to build on the success of this exercise with regular iterations, ensuring every trainee understands their role in the mission and leaves Goodfellow ready to lead in today’s operational environment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 10:50
    Story ID: 553516
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 315th TRS Puts Readiness to the Test, by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    315th TRS Puts Readiness to the Test
    315th TRS Puts Readiness to the Test
    315th TRS Puts Readiness to the Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Capstone
    315th TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download