315th TRS Puts Readiness to the Test

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 315th Training Squadron reinforced combat readiness and focus among intelligence Airmen and officers with a mock deployment and bag-drag exercise held at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 25th.

The exercise immersed trainees in a simulated environment closely modeled after real-world conflict, offering participants a sense of how crucial their training at Goodfellow is.

“As our trainees prepare for their final exercise, simulating a real-world deployed intelligence environment, we want to give them a robust experience, including preparing their bag for their 'deployment’,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Garvison, 315th TRS Director of Operations. “We intend that the act of putting a bag together on the trainee’s personal time will encourage them to remember their commitment to our collective cause and the oaths we all took.”

During the event, officers led their enlisted wingmen through a mock-deployment sequence, consisting of a march across their campus, a detailed inspection, and a pre-deployment briefing.

Officer-enlisted integration remains a focus of the 315th Training Squadron, as it helps build mutual trust ahead of the final capstone project, which is a highly collaborative, team-based event.



This event represents a broader effort by the 315th to make operational preparedness a routine part of the students’ experience, not just a final checkpoint, but something integrated throughout their curriculum.

The 315th TRS plans to build on the success of this exercise with regular iterations, ensuring every trainee understands their role in the mission and leaves Goodfellow ready to lead in today’s operational environment.