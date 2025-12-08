2025 17th Training Wing 2nd Quarter Awards, All-Call Your browser does not support the audio element.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Team Goodfellow came together to celebrate outstanding achievements during the 17th Training Wing 2nd Quarter Awards ceremony at the Base Theater, Aug. 9, 2025.



The event marked Col. Matthew Norton’s first commander’s call since assuming command of the 17 TRW. In his opening remarks, he addressed key initiatives designed to enhance mission effectiveness, align units for operational efficiency and ensure readiness. Norton reinforced one of his command messages of “sticking to the basics,” emphasizing that mission success comes from mastering the fundamentals.



Col. Norton and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neil, 17 TRW command chief, presented awards to Airmen, civilians, and teams whose outstanding performance set the standard across the wing.



Junior Servicemember of the Quarter – U.S. Air Force: SrA Noah Munsey, 17th Training Group

Senior Servicemember of the Quarter – U.S. Air Force: SMSgt Bradford Schroeder, 17th Training Group

Junior Servicemember of the Quarter – U.S. Space Force: TSgt Jeffery Campbell, 17th Training Group

Airman of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: SrA Noah Munsey

Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: TSgt Ricky Shields

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: SMSgt Bradford Schroeder

Volunteer of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: SSgt John Chaplin

Junior Military Training Leader of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: TSgt Mary Paz-Chiquina

Senior Military Training Leader of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: MSgt Anthony Iannicello

Honor Guard Member of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: A1C Ethan White

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter - 17th Wing Staff Agency: Capt Robert Joiner, 17th Wing Staff Agency

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter - Presidio of Monterey: Maj Nicholas Kornitzer

Team of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: 313 TRS DOI Flight

17 TRW Civilian Category I NS of the Quarter - 17th Medical Group: Mrs. Stephanie Berg

17 TRW Civilian Category II NS of the Quarter - 17th Mission Support Group: Mr. Anthony Underwood

17 TRW Civilian Category I S of the Quarter - 17th Medical Group: Mr. Joey Jesus

17 TRW Civilian Category II S of the Quarter - 17th Mission Support Group: Mrs. Wendy Medina

17 TRW Civilian Category III S of the Quarter - 17th Mission Support Group: Mr. Robyn Dickerson