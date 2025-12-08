Clearing the way together: How partnership ensures Arsenal readiness in winter weather Your browser does not support the audio element.

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - When winter storms blanket Picatinny Arsenal, the mission does not pause for snowdrifts.



The research, development, acquisition and lifecycle management of advanced conventional weapon systems and ammunition continues; emergency responders maintain operations both on and off-post through mutual aid; and family housing areas must remain accessible.



In most cases, the people ensuring all that happens aren’t wearing a service uniform; they’re civilian contractors operating a fleet of snow blowers and plow trucks under contract to the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



This quiet but critical partnership between U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal and Chugach Consolidated Solutions is textbook example of how the Army leverages commercial capability to maintain readiness in harsh climates.



Trying to predict what conditions the installation will face during each storm, snow, ice or both, along with the impact of high winds, is often difficult to determine in a dynamic event.



Chugach monitors forecasts for winter storms from the National Weather Service, local television station weather reports and from the Mount Holly Weather Station, often planning and preparing days in advance of a predicted winter storm.



The team helps keep more than 240 lane miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Picatinny community can operate safely.



“Winter weather in the Northeast presents significant challenges, but the safety of our workforce and community remains paramount,” said Fortunato (JR) Rubio, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Deputy Garrison Commander.



“At Picatinny, our mission is sustained through strong communication at every level, ensuring preparation, response, and recovery are always a priority. Chugach Consolidated Solutions is the backbone of our snow operations, and once again this year we will rely on them to keep us safe and our mission moving forward.”



The relationship between Chugach and the Garrison runs on constant communication. A task order for the work is established each year prior to the "snow season". Chugach and DPW work closely with other Garrison Directorates prior to a snow event to determine timing of an event and the best time to start treatment of road surfaces. Additionally, Public Works reports live information to support base operational status decisions.



Ask any Garrison Commander what keeps them up at night in the winter months, and snow removal is usually in the top three. A single failed evolution can be costly as it may delay or cancel operations.



That’s why the best relationships go beyond the statement of work. It’s a partnership measured not in slogans but in inches of accumulation removed per hour. And when the next nor’easter bears down on the installation’s flagpole, that partnership is what keeps the Picatinny Arsenal mission moving forward, one cleared lane at a time.