2025 17th TRW 2025 4th Quarter Awards, All-Call

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Training Wing celebrated the outstanding achievements of the base community during the Commander’s All-Call and the 4th Quarterly Awards Ceremony at the base theater, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7
Before the ceremony, Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th TRW command chief, took the floor for the Commander’s All-Call. They discussed the 10-year strategic plan and infrastructure projects, maintaining readiness and standards, and the A-Staff structure.
Following Maguinness’ words, the ceremony shifted to quarterly awards, a tradition that honors exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to the 17th TRW mission.
Congratulations to the Quarterly Award Recipients!
Junior Military Training Leader of the Quarter: TSgt Tiffany Caldwell, 517th Training Group
Senior Military Training Leader of the Quarter: MSgt Anthony Iannicello, 517th Training Group
Honor Guard Member of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Knickolas Reider, 17th Mission Support Group
Volunteer of the Quarter: Mr. David Miller, 17th Mission Support Group
Dorm Room of the Quarter: A1C Molly Griffiths, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
Raider Excellence Junior Service Member of the Quarter: A1C Kovin Prichard, 17th Mission Support Group
Raider Excellence Service Member of the Quarter: TSgt Johnathan Gray, Space Delta 1 Detachment
Raider Excellence Senior Service Member of the Quarter: MSgt Adam Goss, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
Civilian Non-Supervisory Category I of the Quarter: Mr. Trei-Vonne Shaffer, 17th Training Group
Civilian Non-Supervisory Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Steven Hossman, 517th Training Group
Civilian Non-Supervisory Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Gerard Andrews, 17th Training Group
Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Daniel Chappa III, 17th Mission Support Group
Civilian Supervisory Category III of the Quarter: Mr. John Hebdon, 17th Mission Support Group
Airman of the Quarter: A1C Kovin Prichard, 17th Mission Support Group
Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: TSgt Shane Raymond, 17th Training Group
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: MSgt Adam Goss, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt Kizito Okhuoya, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter: Maj James Bond, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
Team of the Quarter: Primary Care Flight, 17th Medical Group
