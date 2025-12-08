2025 17th TRW 2025 4th Quarter Awards, All-Call Your browser does not support the audio element.

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Training Wing celebrated the outstanding achievements of the base community during the Commander’s All-Call and the 4th Quarterly Awards Ceremony at the base theater, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7

Before the ceremony, Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th TRW command chief, took the floor for the Commander’s All-Call. They discussed the 10-year strategic plan and infrastructure projects, maintaining readiness and standards, and the A-Staff structure.

Following Maguinness’ words, the ceremony shifted to quarterly awards, a tradition that honors exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to the 17th TRW mission.

Congratulations to the Quarterly Award Recipients!

Junior Military Training Leader of the Quarter: TSgt Tiffany Caldwell, 517th Training Group

Senior Military Training Leader of the Quarter: MSgt Anthony Iannicello, 517th Training Group

Honor Guard Member of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Knickolas Reider, 17th Mission Support Group

Volunteer of the Quarter: Mr. David Miller, 17th Mission Support Group

Dorm Room of the Quarter: A1C Molly Griffiths, 17th Wing Staff Agencies

Raider Excellence Junior Service Member of the Quarter: A1C Kovin Prichard, 17th Mission Support Group

Raider Excellence Service Member of the Quarter: TSgt Johnathan Gray, Space Delta 1 Detachment

Raider Excellence Senior Service Member of the Quarter: MSgt Adam Goss, 17th Wing Staff Agencies

Civilian Non-Supervisory Category I of the Quarter: Mr. Trei-Vonne Shaffer, 17th Training Group

Civilian Non-Supervisory Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Steven Hossman, 517th Training Group

Civilian Non-Supervisory Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Gerard Andrews, 17th Training Group

Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Daniel Chappa III, 17th Mission Support Group

Civilian Supervisory Category III of the Quarter: Mr. John Hebdon, 17th Mission Support Group

Airman of the Quarter: A1C Kovin Prichard, 17th Mission Support Group

Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: TSgt Shane Raymond, 17th Training Group

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: MSgt Adam Goss, 17th Wing Staff Agencies

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt Kizito Okhuoya, 17th Wing Staff Agencies

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter: Maj James Bond, 17th Wing Staff Agencies

Team of the Quarter: Primary Care Flight, 17th Medical Group