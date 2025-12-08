Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 17th TRW 2025 4th Quarter Awards, All-Call

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Training Wing celebrated the outstanding achievements of the base community during the Commander’s All-Call and the 4th Quarterly Awards Ceremony at the base theater, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 7
    Before the ceremony, Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th TRW command chief, took the floor for the Commander’s All-Call. They discussed the 10-year strategic plan and infrastructure projects, maintaining readiness and standards, and the A-Staff structure.
    Following Maguinness’ words, the ceremony shifted to quarterly awards, a tradition that honors exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to the 17th TRW mission.
    Congratulations to the Quarterly Award Recipients!
    Junior Military Training Leader of the Quarter: TSgt Tiffany Caldwell, 517th Training Group
    Senior Military Training Leader of the Quarter: MSgt Anthony Iannicello, 517th Training Group
    Honor Guard Member of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Knickolas Reider, 17th Mission Support Group
    Volunteer of the Quarter: Mr. David Miller, 17th Mission Support Group
    Dorm Room of the Quarter: A1C Molly Griffiths, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
    Raider Excellence Junior Service Member of the Quarter: A1C Kovin Prichard, 17th Mission Support Group
    Raider Excellence Service Member of the Quarter: TSgt Johnathan Gray, Space Delta 1 Detachment
    Raider Excellence Senior Service Member of the Quarter: MSgt Adam Goss, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
    Civilian Non-Supervisory Category I of the Quarter: Mr. Trei-Vonne Shaffer, 17th Training Group
    Civilian Non-Supervisory Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Steven Hossman, 517th Training Group
    Civilian Non-Supervisory Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Gerard Andrews, 17th Training Group
    Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Daniel Chappa III, 17th Mission Support Group
    Civilian Supervisory Category III of the Quarter: Mr. John Hebdon, 17th Mission Support Group
    Airman of the Quarter: A1C Kovin Prichard, 17th Mission Support Group
    Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: TSgt Shane Raymond, 17th Training Group
    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: MSgt Adam Goss, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt Kizito Okhuoya, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
    Field Grade Officer of the Quarter: Maj James Bond, 17th Wing Staff Agencies
    Team of the Quarter: Primary Care Flight, 17th Medical Group

