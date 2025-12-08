Photo By Senior Airman Megan Estrada | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Fast, 4th Air Force commander, passes the 927th Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Megan Estrada | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Fast, 4th Air Force commander, passes the 927th Air Refueling Wing guidon to Col. James D. Akers II during a Change of Command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 7, 2025. The passing of the guidon from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada) see less | View Image Page

927th ARW welcomes new commander, focus remains on readiness

The total force and leaders of the MacDill Air Force Base community welcomed Air Force Col. James D. Akers II, as he took command of the 927th Air Refueling Wing from Col. Kurt Matthews, during a Change of Command ceremony, Dec. 7, 2025. Maj. Gen. Paul Fast, 4th Air Force commander and presiding official for the ceremony, thanked Matthews for his outstanding service to the Reserve Airmen of the 927th ARW and expressed his confidence in Akers leadership.

“You are getting a commander who believes leadership is about people,” said Fast. “He believes Airmen come first because when Airmen thrive, the mission succeeds. The trust, teamwork and shared purpose will define how he leads.”

Akers previously served as Deputy Director of Operations for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration at Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Georgia.

“From Major General Fast, with us here today, to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and Air Force Chief of Staff; The message is clear,” said Akers. “We must be ready now and remain ready for the future.”

During the ceremony, Akers commended the accomplishments of Reserve Airmen under Matthews leadership at the 927th ARW, thanking him for setting a “remarkable standard,” and committed to maintaining the focus on readiness.

“You, the warfighters, are the decisive advantage we maintain over our adversaries,” said Akers. “Your unrelenting dedication is made possible by the wingmen beside you and families behind you. Our focus is on readiness, our aim is on the future, and we’re held steady by family and community.”