Agile Bison 25-2 sharpened contingency response skills, emphasized partner integration

KOSZALIN, Poland – The 435th Contingency Response Group recently concluded Agile Bison 25-2, a biannual exercise designed to hone Airmen’s ability to rapidly establish and operate aerial ports of embarkation and debarkation in contested environments.

This iteration, building upon Agile Bison 25-1 held earlier this year, focused on maximizing the number of participants in dispersed operations and strengthening collaboration with partner nations.

According to the 435th Communications Operations Group, Agile Bison is crucial for demonstrating the ability to command and control dispersed teams using various modes of movement and maneuver to achieve critical objectives.

"This iteration emphasized partner nation engagement, highlighting collaboration on security posture, airfield operations, and cover/concealment techniques," said Capt. Ethan Nichols, Agile Bison 25-2 mission commander.

A key difference between this exercise and the previous one was the scale of participation in dispersed operations. Agile Bison 25-2 involved the entire contingency response element, requiring the adjustment of planning and communication tactics, techniques, and procedures to accommodate more than 150 personnel – more than triple the number participants in dispersed operations during Agile Bison 25-1.

The exercise is designed to significantly enhance the 435th CRG's capabilities.

"The exercise increases our capabilities to open an airfield and run continuous operations in a contested environment under the constantly evolving ground and air threats," said Nichols.

The exercise also provided an opportunity to test and refine developing TTPs, including security protocols, communication devices, and methods for dispersed command and control.

Planning for Agile Bison is a comprehensive, six-month process centered around joint lines of effort. It focuses on establishing baseline objectives and coordinating resources for life sustainment capabilities in a contingency environment. Planning is also closely integrated with the 37th Airlift Squadron to support their airflow through landing and drop zone operations. The process includes three planning conferences to solidify the scenario and desired learning objectives, culminating in a 72-hour mission planning cell where the planning transfers to the players to prepare for deployment.

Past iterations of Agile Bison proved highly successful in demonstrating the group’s ability to rapidly deploy within 72 hours of tasking and executing critical functions in opening an airbase. The biannual exercise improves team cohesion, member understanding of their role, and leadership decision-making under realistic threat conditions.

Notable successes from Agile Bison 25-2 included the incorporation of 1st Combat Communications Squadron capabilities.

Furthermore, the team successfully certified Polish fuel trucks and used them for C-130 wet-wing defueling.

"This was a huge win due to our ability to use the fuel for our camp sustainment and power the camp for the remainder of our deployment," Nichols said. "This gives us a real-world option for sustaining camp power if we are deployed to an austere location with no local fuel options."

The goals for Agile Bison 25-2 included evaluating home station training to identify shortfalls centered around dispersed operations, deployment procedures, airfield operations, and security response to small-unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) threats. Above all, the exercise is intended to improve the CRG's preparedness for real-world taskings and provide a platform for developing and refining TTPs for future iterations. The lessons learned from Agile Bison 25-2 will enhance the 435th CRG's readiness and effectiveness in supporting the Air Force mission worldwide.