Photo By Ericka Gillespie | CASCOM/SCOE Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Nicholas Laferte; Fort Lee Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | CASCOM/SCOE Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Nicholas Laferte; Fort Lee Garrison Commander, Col. Rich Bendelewski; Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea K. Harris; Commanding General of Fort Lee and Combined Arms Support Command, Brig. Gen. Sean P. Davis and his wife; Commander of the Joint Munitions Command, Brig. Gen. Ronnie D. Anderson Jr. and his wife all stand together with the illuminated Christmas tree at the Grand Illumination Ceremony on Fort Lee Dec. 4, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Fort Lee Community Welcomes Holiday Season at Annual Grand Illumination Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEE, Va. — Soldiers, families and community members gathered outside the Gregg-Adams Club on Thursday evening as Fort Lee welcomed the holiday season with its annual Grand Illumination Ceremony, an event filled with holiday music, meaningful traditions and family activities.



The celebration began at sunset on the club lawn, where families assembled near the installation’s decorated Christmas tree.



Fort Lee Garrison Commander, Col. Rich Bendelewski delivered opening remarks emphasizing unity and community during the holiday season. He was joined by Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea K. Harris; Commanding General of Fort Lee and Combined Arms Support Command, Brig. Gen. Sean P. Davis; and CASCOM Command Sgt. Maj. James A. LaFratta.



“This ceremony brings our Fort Lee family together in a meaningful way,” Bendelewski said. “It’s a time to celebrate, reflect and support one another.”



One of the evening’s most heartfelt moments came when Gold Star family members were invited to place memorial ornaments on the installation’s tree, each honoring a loved one lost in service. The crowd stood in respectful silence as each ornament was hung.



Excitement rose moments later when a Fort Lee Emergency Services fire truck rolled into view, delivering Santa Claus to the ceremony. Children cheered as Santa stepped off the truck, waving as he made his way toward the stage.



In this year’s highlight moment, Brig. Gen. Sean P. Davis, Col. Rich Bendelewski, Santa Claus and dozens of children gathered around the ceremonial lever. Together, they pulled it, illuminating the towering Christmas tree with warm white lights. The crowd erupted into cheers as the lights spread across the branches.



Following the lighting, families moved inside the Gregg-Adams Club, where the remainder of the celebration took place. Inside, the United Service Organizations passed out free gloves, scarves and hats to families throughout the evening.



Children and parents visited craft tables to make their own ornaments, frost cookies and enjoy festive photo stations. Volunteers from the American Red Cross served free hot cocoa, adding to the warm and lively atmosphere.



Families also had the chance to visit Santa indoors, share their Christmas wishes and have a photo taken.



Meanwhile, the Fort Lee Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation team — which organized the event — sold pretzels, hot dogs and brats to families enjoying the indoor festivities. S’mores stations were also available in the club’s outdoor patio area for those who wanted to roast marshmallows.



“This event wouldn’t be possible without our incredible FMWR team,” said D’arcy Giovine, Fort Lee FMWR marketing manager. “Everyone worked together to create a memorable evening for Soldiers and families, from the tree lighting to the indoor activities. It’s a true team effort that brings the holiday spirit to life for our entire Fort Lee community.”



For many in attendance — especially those spending the holidays away from loved ones — the evening served as a reminder of the strength and closeness of the Fort Lee community.



“This event never fails to bring the holiday spirit to life,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Karla Smith. “The lights, the kids’ excitement, the activities — it’s always a wonderful way to celebrate the season.”



The evening concluded with families exploring the indoor displays and enjoying the final musical performances by the Fort Lee Girl Scout troops, officially ushering in the Christmas season at Fort Lee.