NEXCOM Executive Nominated as "Retail Top Influencer" by National Retail Federation’s Retail Voices

Photo By Josie Anderson | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is proud to announce that Rich Honiball,...... read more read more Photo By Josie Anderson | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is proud to announce that Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, has been named to the "Retail Voices Class of 2026" by the National Retail Federation (NRF). see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is proud to announce that Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, has been named to the "Retail Voices Class of 2026" by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

This prestigious distinction identifies 50 standout leaders from across the global retail and consumer goods sectors who are driving innovation, fostering community, and navigating industry change. Honiball will be heading to New York City this January to officially represent NEXCOM and the military resale community at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show.

This nomination places Honiball alongside some of the most innovative thought leaders in the global retail sector, recognizing executives who are reshaping customer experience and driving industry-wide transformation. Honiball’s nomination acknowledges his consistent drive for evolution at NEXCOM, including a shift to a multi-channel approach that significantly increased customer engagement and the launch of the highly successful https://www.mynavyexchange.com/nextlevelrewards program.

Honiball received both the CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Club’s Content Engagement and Innovation Awards, holds multiple OnCon Icon Top 100 Marketer Awards and ranks as a RETHINK Retail ‘Top Retail Expert.’ For more information on NEXCOM’s mission and patron eligibility, visit www.mynavyexchange.com.