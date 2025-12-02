$30.2M BOS Contract Modification Awarded for Naval Support Activity Bahrain

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a $30.2 million modification to previously-awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Nov.26, 2025 to Kellogg Brown & Root Services, Inc., for Base Operations Support (BOS) services aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain.

The contract modification provides an additional 12 months of BOS services under the basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value to $228,461,245 million.

“BOS contracts are indispensable to the success of military operations,” said Juan Jimenez-Arocho, NAVFAC EURAFCENT director of Public Works. “These contracts provide the essential services needed to keep operations running smoothly, including utility management, facility repairs, and transportation support.” BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.

Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.

BOS services to be performed, but is not limited to all management and administration, facilities management and investment, janitorial, pest control, integrated solid waste, grounds maintenance, and environmental services to provide base operations support services.

The base contract was awarded on May 23, 2017, to Kellogg Brown & Root Services, Inc., as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures.

This 12-month bridge period will be executed from Dec. 1, 2025, to Nov. 30, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at NSA Bahrain.

The Department of War contract announcement can be read at https://www.war.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/4341595/

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central Commands to enable Fleet and Joint Force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum. NAVFAC EURAFCENT is a community of industry leading professionals that delivers world-class engineering and facilities solutions to enable Fleet and Joint Force lethality and power projection through agile and adaptable execution at speed and scale to win.

For updates or coverage opportunities, email mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil