3d Cyber Warfare Company participates in offensive cyber competition to bolster Indo-Pacific regional security

Photo By Lance Cpl. John Haubeil | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Saris II, top left, a native of Pennsylvania, and Cpl. Alex Hunt, right, a native of Maryland, instruct Lance Cpl. Christopher Camareno, a native of Florida, all cyberspace warfare operators with 3d Cyber Warfare Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, during the Marine Corps Cyber Red Zone 26-1 event at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 4, 2025. Cyber Red Zone challenged Marines to find and defend networks against simulated cyberattacks, improving the Marine Corps' ability to fight and win in the information domain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John-Paul Haubeil)

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan — As the Indo-Pacific region faces the challenges of the information age and the rise of technological warfare, Marines with 3d Cyber Warfare Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG), participated in Cyber Red Zone 26-1 training competition at Camp Courtney from October through November. During the exercise, Marines broke into simulated enemy databases and captured classified information to combat and counter the evolving technological methods foreign adversaries may use to strengthen their offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.

Cyber Red Zone 26-1 is an annual service-wide competition designed to challenge competitors in the ever-evolving landscape of information warfare. “It provides a way for us to train in areas that are not our respective field,” said Cpl. Joseph Bedwell, a cyberspace warfare operator with 3d Cyber Warfare Company. “It allows us to learn various techniques and tools adversaries might use against our own networks.” The event focused on the offensive aspect of cyber warfare, where competitors attacked and broke into simulated enemy networks to capture vital data.

Among the 40 teams competing this year, 3d Cyber Warfare Company fielded three recognized teams. With 3,500 total points available in the competition, CHUCHIEZ earned 2,570 points (73% of the maximum), Ctrl + Alt + Del US scored 2,110 points (60%), and Sweet Typhoon finished with 1,980 points (57%). Their performance highlighted the company’s growing capability in offensive cyberspace operations and demonstrated the Marines’ ability to collaborate, problem-solve and adapt in fast-paced technical environments.

While Cyber Red Zone focuses on offensive cyber warfare maneuvers, it allows the competitors to further understand how adversaries would attack informational databases and how to better secure them within Cyber Red Zone’s sister event, Cyber Blue Zone, an annual service-wide competition focusing on the defensive aspect of cyber warfare.

By participating in this competition, Marines gain a deeper understanding of how to operate in the cyber warfare domain, which in turn helps protect the operational security and overall mission of ground troops through effective command and control. When asked what would happen if this training were no longer conducted, Bedwell explained how people would get complacent. He added how fast-paced the training is, and how if you’re not constantly learning, you’re going to fall behind.

The importance of this type of training stems from the ever-changing nature of cyber warfare. Understanding how an adversary might attack enhances the security of the U.S. military networks and data. Without this kind of training in place, “the information the U.S. has on itself, its allies, and its adversaries would be everywhere,” said Pfc. Tobby Langston, a cyberspace warfare operator with 3d Cyber Warfare Company.

Through 3d Cyber Warfare Company Marines' commitment to Cyber Red Zone 26-1, they continue to bolster the operational security of the Indo-Pacific region. The Marines continue to gain vital skills to protect the U.S. and its allies from emerging cyber threats, maintaining a vigilant watch on the constantly evolving nature of cyber warfare.