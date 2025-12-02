Idaho Guardsman Captures State’s History, Wins Emmy Your browser does not support the audio element.

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho – Snow fell silently on the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness as Senior Airman Dan Noakes pressed forward, his feet blistered and numb, a GoPro his only companion. What began as a winter traverse across Idaho’s most remote and rugged landscape turned into Outdoor Idaho: Ghosts of the Frank, a documentary that won him a Northwest Regional Emmy in June of this year and gave forgotten stories new life.





Noakes, a financial management Airman assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing Comptroller Flight, also owns and operates an animation studio. His work in animation has shaped his creative eye and strengthened his ability to tell stories through visuals. That foundation prepared him to create the 28-minute PBS feature that explored not only his own journey across the wilderness but also the forgotten stories of miners and homesteaders who once carved out lives there.



Noakes first heard of rumors that the U.S. Forest Service was burning down historic cabins in the Frank-Curch River of No Return wilderness, but with little information available online, he set out to explore the area himself. Instead of answers, he found remnants of a once-bustling community of minors and homesteaders. This led him to a story he never expected to tell.



“When I went through the wilderness area, I kept finding remnants of people who once lived there,” said Noakes. “Then I came home and was able to connect with people who could tell me the stories behind them.”



The documentary stitched together his physical journey with the wilderness’s history and with his own past. On a personal level, the project became a form of therapy. Skiing and the outdoors were tied to his relationship with his father, especially after his parents’ divorce. Making the film helped him work through that loss and find closure.



As he crafted the film Noakes said he began to recognize how deeply his decision had been influenced by his relationship with his dad. Many adventures, including the winter traverse itself, were motivated by a desire to keep that connection alive. As he edited the film and faced those long held emotions, Noakes gained a clearer understanding of himself.



“I spent basically 20 years almost chasing after him, doing things in his honor,” said Noakes. “The film was therapy for me. It closed a chapter in my life so I can be more true to myself.”



Ghosts of the Frank wasn’t Noakes’ first time telling stories through the outdoors. He has documented a nearly 1,000 mile trek along the Idaho Centennial Trail and skied down each of Idaho’s twelve highest peaks. All while sharing those adventures on a YouTube channel that has drawn nearly three million views.



But the Emmy project was different. It brought together his skills as an animator, filmmaker, and storyteller into something both personal and historic.



“I don’t have aspirations to be a huge national storyteller,” Noakes said. “But I love expressing myself. Documentaries are a good medium to do it.”



For Noakes, the Emmy isn’t just a trophy on the shelf. It’s a reminder that meaningful stories can come from simple tools, long miles, and a willingness to be vulnerable. Whether behind a camera or in uniform he said both roles have taught him the same lesson: dedication pays off.



“With any endeavor, you have to go through the pain of learning that skill and the time and attention it takes,” Noakes said. “That’s true for filmmaking. It’s true for the Guard. And in the end, it’s worth it.”