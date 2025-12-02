Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind The Mission - Emily Andersen

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Zachary Herold 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Inside a warehouse lined with deployment bags and metal pallets, Tech. Sgt. Emily Andersen spends her drill weekend ensuring the 153rd Airlift Wing is ready for an upcoming exercise. As bags arrive, Andersen checks names, organizes equipment by shop, and makes sure every Airman has the required training gear before departure.

    “This is everybody’s training gear for the exercise,” Andersen said. “We’re palletizing it by shop, pretty much a drop-off and then build-up.”

    Andersen works in supply with a focus on mobility, issuing initial deployment gear and supporting units as they prepare for training and real-world missions. It wasn’t the role she expected when she enlisted 13 years ago, but it quickly became one she values.

    “The most gratifying part is being part of a bigger team,” she said. “We support the entire base anytime it goes out.”

    While aerial port handles the final netting and weight of each pallet, Andersen ensures all gear is issued correctly and accounted for which is a process that becomes challenging when working with new members, shifting schedules and the inevitable last-minute changes.

    “You’re working with people which is impossible,” she said with a laugh. “Nine times out of 10 something doesn’t get done, so you make sure you have extra gear and supplies ready.”

    As drill continues, pallets rise, bags stack higher and the team moves steadily toward readiness. For Andersen, the work may not attract attention, but its impact is clear.

    “We just want to make sure everyone has what they need,” she said. “That’s how we support the mission.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 17:57
    Story ID: 553331
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind The Mission - Emily Andersen, by SSgt Zachary Herold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

