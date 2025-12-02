Master Sergeant Efrem Swoope retires after 35 years of service

After 35 years of service, Master Sgt. Efrem Swoope, retention office manager at the 179th Cyberspace Wing in Mansfield, Ohio, is hanging up his uniform for the last time.

Swoope’s military journey began in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, shortly after graduating high school and searching for a way to fund college. “Back in those days, you either got a job or went to college,” said Swoope. “I wanted to go to college, but I didn’t have the money to pay for it. Around that same time, Desert Shield was going on, and I saw people who looked just like me getting on those planes. It encouraged me to join.”

Swoope started his military career in 1990, joining active duty Army, stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado. In 1993 he transitioned to the Ohio Army Guard 112th Engineer Battalion, Brook Park, Ohio. In 1999 after some convincing from his brother-in-law, he checked out the Air National Guard. He had no intention of transferring, but after experiencing the refreshing culture of the Air National Guard, he never looked back.

Once in the Air National Guard, Swoope wore many hats, initially starting off as an electrical power production specialist for several years before cross-training to work in supply in 2002. In 2008, he transitioned into recruiting at the 179th, where he helped change the lives of approximately 400 individuals by bringing them into the Air National Guard. In 2013 he became the Retention Office Manager, creating long lasting relationships while helping to facilitate more than $16 million in retention bonuses for Airmen.

“Swoope has been a quiet force behind the success of Ohio’s recruiting and retention,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nick Alexander, Recruiting and Retention Senior Enlisted Leader, Joint Force Head Quarters, Columbus, Ohio. “He is the guy that knows a little bit about each person, but it’s because he takes the time to care and learn about everyone. I can confidently say Swoope is leaving the Ohio Air National Guard better than when he started.”

Swoope admitted that at 19 years old, his plan was simple. Join the military, get a degree, complete his service obligation, and separate. But 35 years later, he says it was the people who made him stay. Swoope describes his experiences at the 179th as one he never will take for granted.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of the 179th,” said Swoope. “My role in retention had the greatest impact of all my jobs over the years, because I had the opportunity to engage on a more personal level, truly getting to know and form genuine relationships with our members. I wouldn’t change that for anything.”

Reflecting on his 35-year career, Swoope said the one message he hopes to share with those still finding their path is to appreciate the opportunity that comes with military service. After years in recruiting and retention, he saw first hand not everyone gets to wear the uniform, and for those who do, he hopes they make the most of every experience the journey offers.