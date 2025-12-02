NAVELSG MARKS CHANGE IN SENIOR ENLISTED LEADERSHIP Your browser does not support the audio element.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) held a turnover of responsibility ceremony Dec. 5, 2025, marking the transition between outgoing Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Chad Elliott and incoming CMDCM Anton Fitz, who now serves as the group’s senior enlisted advisor.

Fitz relieved Elliott during a ceremony at NAVELSG headquarters, where Sailors, civilians and command leaders gathered to recognize Elliott’s service and welcome Fitz to the team.

Elliott, the longest serving command master chief in NAVELSG history, guided the organization through the most dynamic period of growth, operational tempo and multiple large-scale mobilization events, said it was an honor to serve the command’s globally distributed expeditionary logistics force.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the NAVELSG staff and our outstanding cargo handlers,” Elliott said. “Their professionalism and commitment to the mission, whether mobilizing our force, sustaining distributed maritime operations have been the highlight of my tour. Sustaining distributed maritime operations or keeping the hook moving across the fleet, have been the highlight of my tour. I am incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished especially seeing the critical capability of REARM at- sea come to reality”

Fitz joins NAVELSG following his most recent assignment at Navy Reserves Readiness Command at Great Lakes, bringing deep experience in enlisted leadership.

“I am grateful to Command Master Chief Elliott for his mentorship and for the strong foundation he has set across the command,” Fitz said. “NAVELSG plays a critical role in sustaining naval forces worldwide. I look forward to leading this exceptional team of cargo handlers and supporting their continued success in expeditionary logistics operations.”

As senior enlisted advisor, Fitz will provide counsel to the commander on enlisted readiness, professional development and quality-of-life matters. He will also help guide the command’s efforts to deliver fuel, ordnance, cargo handling and expeditionary port operations in support of the Navy and joint force.

Rear Admiral Kirol, commander, NAVELSG, expressed his gratitude to Elliott as he embarks on his next journey of retirement on March 20, 2026 and to Fitz as he takes his place at the helm as NAVELSGs new command master chief.

“Master Chief Elliott has guided NAVELSG through a monumental period of growth and transition. As the longest-tenured command master chief in our history, his steady leadership and commitment to our mission have helped shape the force we are today.” Kirol said. “Master Chief Fitz brings his own dynamic strengths and a fresh set of tools that will build upon the strong foundation Elliott established. I’m confident in his ability to lead our cargo handlers forward, and I’m grateful to have both leaders contributing to NAVELSG’s continued success and legacy.”

NAVELSG enables joint and fleet operations worldwide by providing Sailors trained in cargo handling, port operations, fuel distribution and expeditionary logistics support. The command plays an essential role in sustaining naval forces operating in contested and distributed environments.

For more information about NAVELSG, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/NAVELSG.