S4S at Two Years: The Space Force’s Operational Engine Gains Momentum

U.S. Space Forces - Space marks its second birthday Dec. 6, 2025, highlighting two years of growth, operational integration, and expanding responsibilities.



Since its activation in 2023, S4S has unified multiple deltas, operations centers, and tactical units under a single operational structure. The command serves as the Space Force component to U.S. Space Command and leads global space operations to achieve space superiority and ensure uninterrupted delivery of space effects to support joint forces. The S4S commander also serves as the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, exercising operational and tactical control over five joint centers and multiple tactical units.



U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood assumed command in November 2025 and said he is proud to join a team that has made significant progress in a short time.



“S4S is only two years old, but the combat effects this team delivers every day are shaping real-world operations across the globe,” Bythewood said. “Your work is redefining what it means to be a combat-ready space component.”



Much of the command’s foundation was shaped under U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, who led S4S from activation in December 2023 until his departure in November 2025 to become the Space Force’s deputy chief of space operations for operations. Schiess oversaw alignment of deltas, centers and tactical units under a unified operational framework that strengthened the command’s ability to provide integrated space effects such as missile warning, satellite communications, navigation warfare, electromagnetic warfare, space domain awareness, and space-based targeting.



Since taking command, Bythewood has emphasized professionalizing the component, improving unity of effort across the enterprise, and deepening alignment with USSPACECOM and its allied partners. His priorities include maturing space command and control, advancing predictive domain awareness, and empowering leaders with clear commander’s intent.



Over the past year, S4S has supported multiple joint and coalition operations. The command delivered layered space effects throughout Operation Midnight Hammer, a June 2025 strike operation against Iranian nuclear facilities, countering adversary electromagnetic interference that affected B-2 bomber missions. The support demonstrated how space-based fires, domain awareness and electromagnetic warfare capabilities contribute to joint operations in contested environments.



S4S also executed two bilateral space operations with the U.K. and France under Multinational Force-Operation Olympic Defender, USSPACECOM’s named operation. These events involved complex rendezvous, proximity operations and maneuver planning at a scale not previously conducted. The operations strengthened allied integration and demonstrated interoperable command and control among partners.



According to Bythewood, S4S also improved space superiority by streamlining command and control of space domain awareness responsibilities across its operations centers.



Throughout the year, S4S hosted multiple distinguished visitors, including Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy Meink, as well as senior leaders and delegations from the United Kingdom, Canada, Poland, Australia and other partner nations.



S4S achieved another milestone during USSPACECOM’s Tier-1 exercise Apollo Griffin, serving as the command-and-control hub for crisis response. During the exercise, S4S teams developed and rehearsed the command’s first wartime-prioritized target list for space operations. The effort significantly shortened targeting timelines and strengthened joint and allied integration.



Bythewood said these accomplishments reflect a command that is maturing rapidly and reinforcing its role in global operations.



“In the past year, your teams have delivered impactful innovation and flawless execution,” he said. “You are building stronger alliances and providing decisive, combat-relevant space effects to joint warfighters.”