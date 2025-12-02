DoW Barracks Task Force Visits Fort Meade

WASHINGTON — Senior Department of War and Department of the Army leaders supporting the Secretary of War’s Barracks Task Force reaffirmed their commitment to improving Soldier quality of life and maintaining a lethal fighting force during a visit to Fort George Meade, Md, Nov. 7.

In October 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, directed the establishment of the Barracks Task Force, designed to develop a department-wide barracks improvement execution plan, identify investment opportunities and create a barracks standard. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll also directed changes to existing policy and practice regarding Soldier quality of life to support a lethal fighting force. These initiatives reflect a clear priority: taking care of Soldiers is essential to sustaining the Army’s readiness and combat effectiveness.

“The Army is committed to taking care of our Soldiers,” Driscoll said in his initial memorandum. “To create the most lethal fighting force, we must ensure the needs of our Soldiers are met. Leaders at all echelons have a responsibility to consistently evaluate quality of life programs to ensure they are effectively supporting our Soldiers.”

A major component of this effort is a renewed push to improve barracks and living conditions across the force. The Army effort, led by the Honorable Jordan Gillis, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, will develop a department-wide plan for raising housing standards and accountability. The Army will coordinate with the Office of the Secretary of War (OSW) to identify investment opportunities, streamline construction timelines, and establish standards focused on “Clean, Comfortable, and Safe” housing for Soldiers as part of the Task Force,

The Army is currently executing detailed inspections of all unaccompanied Soldier housing. During the Fort Meade visit, senior leaders spoke with installation leadership and private housing partners. They also toured the Main Campus Freedom Center, the largest barracks complex on Fort Meade, and spoke with Soldiers in residence. The Task Force viewed privatized unaccompanied housing as well as traditional barracks to see what innovative solutions are available to move quickly and more cost effectively for Soldiers and the American taxpayers.

“The Army is committed to the quality of life for all Soldiers, which is why we are conducting comprehensive clean, comfortable, and safe barracks inspections across the force,” said Gillis.

“This effort is supported by new funding for quick fixes, major renovations, and improved maintenance policies. The inspection data is vital; it informs where we need to invest our resources.”

The OSW Task Force has already provided significant funding to the Army, including $405 million for major renovations, $65 million for Soldier self-help programs, and a $50 million fund for local commander improvements.

Per Secretary Driscoll’s October 16 policy memo “Supporting Soldier Quality of Life and Lethality," Directorates of Public Works will take a customer-focused approach by confirming with Soldiers that maintenance issues are resolved before closing work orders. Soldiers will also be informed in advance when heating or air conditioning systems are scheduled to switch on or off, and adjustments will be made when weather conditions change.

The Army is also exploring a barracks privatization initiative that would use private-sector investment to speed up construction and renovation. The goals of this initiative are to save money, reduce construction completion time, and enhance the Soldier living experience while maintaining unit cohesion.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also supporting this effort, as they lead an operational planning team to review the barracks design and construction process, identifying ways to reduce the completion time from design to resident habitation. The Corps will also review existing building codes and standards, requesting waivers for those that increase costs or delays without improving safety or quality.

“We are holding ourselves accountable and the inspections are how we prove we have our Soldiers’ backs,” said Gillis. “As [Secretary Hegseth] has stated, ’every Soldier deserves a clean, comfortable, and safe place to live, rest, and recover,’ and the Army is stepping up to deliver that.”

(U.S. Army story by Sgt. TienDat Ngo and Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)