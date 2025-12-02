Photo By Jason Ragucci | Hundreds of military families gathered at Smith Lake Recreation Area on December 5,...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Hundreds of military families gathered at Smith Lake Recreation Area on December 5, during the holiday season to take part in the annual Trees for Troops program, receiving free, farm-grown Christmas trees as a gift of gratitude for their service. The event, coordinated by Fort Bragg Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, brought holiday cheer to soldiers, spouses, and children across the installation. Volunteers worked throughout the day to unload, trim, and tag more than 600 trees, ensuring each family could take home a fresh-cut tree to decorate. see less | View Image Page

Free Christmas Trees for Military Families at Fort Bragg Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Hundreds of military families gathered at Smith Lake Recreation Area on December 5, during the holiday season to take part in the annual Trees for Troops program, receiving free, farm-grown Christmas trees as a gift of gratitude for their service.



The event, coordinated by Fort Bragg Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, brought holiday cheer to soldiers, spouses, and children across the installation. Volunteers worked throughout the day to unload, trim, and tag more than 600 trees, ensuring each family could take home a fresh-cut tree to decorate.



“To me it’s just about giving back,” said Fort Bragg Supervisory Program Analyst for Community Recreation, James Day. “We want to make sure that we provide them with resources that make their holiday spirit because it can be a tough time and these little things can help provide the spirit to just enhance the holidays for our Soldiers.”



Despite the chilly and rainy weather, families lined up early in the morning, excited to pick out their trees. Volunteers from Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers helped carry and secure trees to vehicles, making the process smooth for everyone. For many families, the event has become a tradition that marks the start of the holiday season at Fort Bragg.



“It means the world to me when giving to the next person especially when they are in need,” said Fort Bragg BOSS Advisor and Liaison, Tyreek Logan. “I try to help out in any way I can.”



The Trees for Troops program, run by the Christmas Spirit Foundation, has donated more than 325,000 trees to military families and Service Members across the United States and overseas since it began in 2005. Last year alone, nearly 17,000 trees were delivered to 93 military bases nationwide.



For Fort Bragg families, the event was a reminder of community spirit and holiday joy. One Soldier shared that after decorating their tree, his family planned to start a new tradition of baking cookies together. “It’s the little things that make the holidays special,” he said.