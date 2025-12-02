Trees for Troops brings holiday cheer to Fort Drum Soldiers, families

Photo By Michael Strasser | Hundreds of Soldiers and family members stopped by The Peak parking lot Dec. 5 to pick...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Hundreds of Soldiers and family members stopped by The Peak parking lot Dec. 5 to pick out the perfect tree during the annual Trees for Troops event at Fort Drum. Volunteers from the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program helped facilitate the distribution of trees. The Trees for Troops program, under the Christmas Spirit foundation, has provided more than 325,000 free trees to military families and troops across the U.S. and overseas since 2005. In 2024, the organization delivered nearly 17,000 trees to 93 military bases. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Dec. 5. 2025) -- Stacks of fresh-cut trees, donated by farms across New York state, awaited hundreds of Fort Drum Soldiers and family members Dec. 5 outside The Peak.



Spc. Brandon Beas, with 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, was among the first to arrive.



“I love Christmas, love the Christmas spirit, and I look forward to it every year,” he said. “I think it’s great that this is offered to Soldiers.”



The Trees for Troops program, under the Christmas Spirit foundation, has provided more than 325,000 free trees to military families and troops across the U.S. and overseas since 2005. In 2024, the organization delivered nearly 17,000 trees to 93 military bases.



“For me, it’s having the smell of it in my house,” Beas said. “Artificial trees are beautiful as well, but I’ve always loved the nostalgia that goes with having a real one.”



After the tree is decorated, Beas and his wife are planning on starting another holiday tradition.



“We’re going to make a gingerbread house together,” he said. “We’ve never done that before, so we’re actually looking forward to trying that this year.”



The Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteers once again facilitated the Trees for Troops event on post. After unloading the trees from the delivery trucks, they made sure each one was trimmed, tied, and tagged. Volunteers also helped carry and secure trees on vehicles when assistance was needed.



“This is a BOSS event, but a lot of people in local communities worked really hard to provide the trees for Soldiers and their families,” said Josh Silva, Fort Drum BOSS president. “And we love doing this because we get to see how it brings families together.”



Spc. Eli DeMille, with the 642nd Engineer Support Company, 41st Engineer Battalion, took his time looking for the perfect tree for his family – despite the single-digit temperatures outside.



“We love having a real tree in the home,” he said. “The smell is great, and it just seems more authentic.”



Photos from the first day of Trees for Troops at Fort Drum are available at [www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720330729786](http://www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720330729786).