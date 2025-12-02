Army Drone Team pilots showcase their speed and skill in national competition

Photo By Leslie Herlick | The Army Drone Team competed at the National Drone Association's Drone Maneuver...... read more read more Photo By Leslie Herlick | The Army Drone Team competed at the National Drone Association's Drone Maneuver Competition at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla. on Dec. 2-3. Capt. Nathan Rosenberger, Army Artificial Intelligence Integration Center, Pittsburgh, Staff Sgt. Brandon Schiller, 1st Armored Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, Sgt. Kyle Brower, a 15E from 4th Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. took 3 of the top 4 spots for the fastest times in the competition. Pictured are (top row) Sgt. Cory Koehn, Sgt. Caleb-Isaac Cantu, Sgt 1st Class Stephan Ringsmuth, Pvt. 1st Class Dominic Simpson, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Scott Carpenter, Sgt. Jacob Loyd, (bottom row) Capt. Jacob Bickus, Capt. Nathan Rosenberger, Staff Sgt. Brandon Schiller, Sgt. Kyle Brower, Sgt. Ernesto Viveros. see less | View Image Page

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The call for drone dominance has taken center stage in U.S. defense strategy, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announcing an ambitious plan to outfit combat units with tens of thousands of unmanned systems in 2026 and hundreds of thousands more by 2027. Framing this initiative as “adopting new technologies with a fight tonight philosophy so our warfighters have the cutting-edge tools that they need to prevail,” Hegseth underscored the urgency of integrating drones at scale.

That vision is already being tested and showcased by the US Army Drone Team as they competed at the National Drone Association Conference in the drone maneuver competition this week at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., where innovation, agility, and tactical application converge to demonstrate how unmanned systems will redefine battlefield dominance in the years ahead. This competition allowed the Army team to hone their skills against drone pilots from other services and even some civilians.

The team was officially launched in September according to Capt. Jacob Bickus, the team’s officer in charge. Bickus, a UH-60 pilot in A Co, 1-145th Aviation Regiment at Fort Rucker, was chosen to lead the team upon his graduation from the Aviation Captain’s Career Course.

Formed initially through informal connections, the team competed in the International Drone Racing Tournament in the UK and a drone crucible event at Avon Park, FL earlier this year. Those initial contests revealed the need for a more structured recruitment process, Bickus said.

“We realized that we had to create a more formal structure for introducing members to the team,” Bickus said. Soldiers applied through a password-protected VelociDrone track coordinated with the United States National Drone Association, submitting their information and competing over a two-week period. Out of more than 120 applicants, the top 50 were interviewed, with 20 selected as primary members and 10 as alternates.

Bickus said that they built a diverse team, from formations across the Army, with Soldiers from varying background from infantry to aviation, to military police and cyber. He said some of them have more of a background in first person view (FPV) drones and others have experience with Shadows and other larger systems. Having this range of experience allows the team to learn from each other, and then in turn take the knowledge back to their units.

Among the Soldiers selected is Sgt. 1st Class Stephan Ringsmuth of the 1-13th Aviation Regiment at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Ringsmuth, a 15W unmanned aircraft systems instructor-writer, said his involvement began earlier this year after attending the Special Operations Robotics Capability Course (SORCC).

“I got interested in the hobby and started practicing,” Ringsmuth said. “We learned how to take equipment and essentially put it into any drone to make it fly. From there, we started writing programs of instruction for flight training at the schoolhouse.”

Ringsmuth said the competitions sharpen skills that go beyond racing. “It looks like it could be just a game, but the crawl-walk-run phase is really paramount in understanding the best way to provide flight instruction,” he said. “The competitive side brings people together. We’re able to collaborate a lot more, learn from each other, and take those lessons back to our units.”

Ringsmuth said he values the precision required in first-person view drone racing compared to larger, more autonomous systems.

He also sees the team as part of a growing community. “We're actually a team from across the Army. A lot of these people are doing things differently, so we all come together and see what works best.”

Capt. Nathan Rosenberger was also chosen to represent the Army on the team. Rosenberger is a military intelligence officer and AI technician assigned to the Army’s Artificial Intelligence Integration Center in Pittsburgh, has taken on a unique role in the Army’s growing drone program.

“I kind of took on the job as the hardware guy and pilot,” Rosenberger explained. “I’ve been the main pilot for all of the FPV flying that we do.” He has been flying competitively for about a year and a half, honing both technical skill and precision in high-speed drone racing.

While Rosenberger acknowledges that racing drones may not directly translate to battlefield tactics, he sees the competitions as valuable in other ways. “The racing is not really tactically relevant,” he said. “But to be good at racing, you need to be very accurate. That translates really well to being able to fly precisely when you need to.”

Beyond technical skill, Rosenberger believes the Army’s presence in drone competitions helps build awareness and strengthen recruiting. “It’s going to bring some awareness to people outside of the Army. If they get to see there are some cool things that you can do in the Army, I think it will be a good recruiting tool.”

Rosenberger’s perspective highlights the dual purpose of Army drone racing: advancing technical precision while showcasing innovation to the public. His work reflects how the Army is blending cutting-edge technology with competitive spirit to inspire future generations of soldiers and technicians.

The Army’s Drone Team pilots faired extremely well in the competition, taking 3 of the top 4 spots. Rosenberger had the fastest time in the competition. Sgt. Kyle Brower, a 15E from 4th Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. and Staff Sgt. Brandon Schiller, 1st Armored Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas rounded out the top of the leader board.

Their strong showing underscored both their technical proficiency and their ability to perform under pressure. More importantly, every member of the team gained valuable real-world flying experience, ensuring the team completed the event not only with recognition, but with sharpened skills for future missions.

The Army Drone Team will compete next in the National Drone Association’s Drone Crucible Competition from Dec. 4-6 at Camp Blanding, Fla.