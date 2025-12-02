Fort Bragg Families Shine Bright at Annual Tree Lighting

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Thousands of Soldiers and Families gathered on the Main Post Parade Field on December...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Thousands of Soldiers and Families gathered on the Main Post Parade Field on December 2, 2025, as Fort Bragg officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Thousands of Soldiers and Families gathered on the Main Post Parade Field on December 2, as Fort Bragg officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting.



Children helped flip the switch on a 22-foot Norwegian Spruce decorated in patriotic red, white and blue ornaments, topped with a new star.



The 82nd Airborne Division Chorus performed Christmas classics while families enjoyed hot chocolate, mulled wine, cookies, bounce houses, train rides and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who arrived on a fire truck.



“This is just another way we can bring our families together,” said Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon. “Bring them out here and just get some time together, build resiliency across the installation.”



Mixon stated the event is a chance for Service Members and Families to pause and reconnect.



“There’s so much that’s accomplished on this installation throughout the year, and to get to this point — all of our soldiers and their families can just take a knee and enjoy the holidays,” he said.



The Golden Knights parachute team was scheduled to perform its annual jump but canceled at the last minute due to cloudy skies. The installation also recognized the 2025 Fort Bragg Family of the Year, though the honorees were unable to attend because of an out-of-state emergency.



For many, tree lighting has become a cherished tradition. Florina Suarez, who lives on post and is originally from Saipan, said the event helps bring a sense of home.



“It’s a lot for families who don’t really have close relatives here,” she said. “We were here last year, and I know for sure this year will be another successful event.”



The celebration, organized by Fort Bragg’s Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff and Soldiers, continues to be a highlight of the season for the Fort Bragg community.