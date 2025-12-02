USACE Buffalo District receives additional funding to advance FUSRAP remediation efforts

Courtesy Photo | The logo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, headquartered in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The logo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Mar. 12, 2024. The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. (U.S. Army illustration by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Buffalo District has received additional funding to advance efforts under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) to protect the health and well-being of communities and the environment.

“Like emergency preparedness and disaster response, cleanup of these contaminated sites is a crucial mission at which the Corps of Engineers truly excels. These funds will enable the Corps of Engineers to accelerate their work so they can continue to deliver results for impacted communities across the nation,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle.

As a result of cost recovery efforts under FUSRAP, the Buffalo District will receive $70.5 million to further remediation activities at five projects in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.

Niagara Falls Storage Site, Lewiston, New York – $3 million for completion of ongoing remediation of the Balance of Plant Operable Unit

for completion of ongoing remediation of the Balance of Plant Operable Unit Former Harshaw Chemical Company, Cleveland, Ohio – $30 million for completion of ongoing site remediation

for completion of ongoing site remediation Luckey Site, Luckey, Ohio – $5 million for completion of ongoing site remediation

for completion of ongoing site remediation Shallow Land Disposal Area, Parks Township, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania – $32.4 million for site remediation, operation and maintenance, and site security activities in 2026

for site remediation, operation and maintenance, and site security activities in 2026 Joslyn Manufacturing & Supply Company Site, Ft. Wayne, Indiana – $75,000 to continue preparation of the proposed plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as congressionally authorized under FUSRAP, cleans up contamination from sites in the United States resulting from work performed as part of the nation’s early atomic energy program. As a result of cost recovery efforts under FUSRAP, USACE has received $155 million to advance remediation at numerous FUSRAP sites across the nation. In total, six USACE districts will receive additional funding to advance efforts on 12 FUSRAP projects located across seven states. Disbursement of funds across the program was determined based on numerous factors including planned contract actions and project schedules.

