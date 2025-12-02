621st CRW NCOs accomplish MX production and supervision course

Photo By Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh | U.S. Air Force maintenance airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh | U.S. Air Force maintenance airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing prepare to graduate from the Mobility Air Force Maintenance Supervision and Production Course at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School Nov. 20, 2025 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The course requires participants to be rank of technical sergeant or higher, but after a waiver process, seven 621st CRW staff sergeants became the first to attend the course since 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force maintenance airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing graduated from the Mobility Air Force Maintenance Supervision and Production Course instructed by the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School Nov. 10-21, 2025 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.



A total of nine maintenance noncommissioned officers from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, 521st CRS, 621st CRS, and 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, attended the course in residency, saving approximately $40,500 in TDY funding.



The MSPC aims to cultivate proficient maintenance leaders by equipping selected NCOs with comprehensive supervisory, technical, and managerial skills crucial for optimizing maintenance operations within a military organization,” said Senior Master Sgt. Roscoe Tamondong, 621st Contingency Response Group maintenance functional manager. “



The course is not mandatory for all maintenance airmen. Unlike initial technical training all maintenance members receive, the course is targeted at those who will be responsible for managing and leading maintenance teams and activities.



“While in the CRW, the production superintendent and expeditor roles are combined and with these lessons, I will be able to better manage the flightline and supervise maintainers,” said Staff Sgt. Gilbert Lopez, 621st CRS contingency maintenance craftsman. “When I return to a standard maintenance unit, know the roles of those above me helps job performance and mission execution.”



The contingency response wing mission often requires maintenance professionals to work in rapidly changing environments with minimal support, manning, and resources, levying relationships built with different Department of War entities, and advising foreign partners.



“I see myself using the lessons learned during the course to advise partner nations on maintenance production practices,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob Fraas, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron aircraft maintenance air advisor. “When I transition to the 621st CRG, I’ll be able to accurately communicate maintenance operations and statuses while operating in austere locations.”



Allowing staff sergeants assigned to the CRW to attend the course develops their skills and capabilities while in the contingency response wing, along with their following assignments.



“The MSPC transforms technically proficient Airmen into effective and agile maintenance leaders, capable of ensuring the rapid generation of airpower and contributing directly to the CRW’s mission of rapid global response and agile combat support, particularly vital for sustaining equipment operability in forward operating locations,” said Tamondong.