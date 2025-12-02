Chief of Staff of the Army promotes new commander as Barrett retires

FORT GORDON, Ga - Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George promoted the next commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) during a ceremony Dec. 3. 2025 at the Cyber Conference and Catering Center.



Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank was promoted to lieutenant general, marking the transition in leadership.



Eubank emphasized the continuity in the mission, stating, "Our mission is unwavering: to defend the Army in cyberspace and safeguard the security of our nation. Each day, our soldiers, civilians, and mission partners stand on the front lines of the digital domain, protecting networks, shaping the information environment, and projecting power across all domains. For instance, our teams prevent millions of potential intrusions daily, ranging from sophisticated state-sponsored hacking attempts to organized groups targeting our critical military infrastructure. Their dedication and expertise ensure that our force remains resilient, adaptive, and ready to meet any challenge."



After three years of command at ARCYBER and almost 38 years of service, Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett relinquished command. During her tenure, ARCYBER made significant strides in integrating cyber capabilities and improving operational readiness, setting the stage for the challenges ahead. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the unit as it continues its mission under new leadership with Lt. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank taking the helm.



Reflecting on her tenure, Barrett said, "It has been my honor to lead and serve alongside such amazingly talented and dedicated individuals. The selflessness with which they execute the mission, both seen and unseen, is difficult to convey. Their passion for service and steadfast commitment to our mission have been the driving force behind every success. Together, we have faced challenges with courage and unity, and I will always be grateful for the people who gave so much of themselves to ensure our mission success."



Barrett assumed command of ARCYBER in May 2022, becoming the first signal officer to lead the organization. Under her leadership, ARCYBER integrated cyber, information, and electromagnetic warfare capabilities across the Army, modernized digital infrastructure, strengthened partnerships with join and interagency teams, and improved readiness in contested digital environments. She also championed workforce development, emphasizing agility mission assurance, and innovation in cyberspace.



Drawing on foundational service at U.S. Cyber Command and Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Army), Barrett brought deep expertise in joint operations, Barrett brought deep expertise in joint operations and cyberspace strategy to ARCYBER. She assumed ownership of User Activity Monitoring operations to bolster insider threat detection, initiated a new cyber skills pay program to attract and retain soldiers with specialized cyberspace skills, and is the focal point for the Army's Combatant Command Support Agency responsibility to USCYBERCOM.



As she prepares to retire following the change of command ceremony, Barrett concludes a remarkable career marked by visionary leadership, operational excellence, and transformative impact across the Army's digital enterprise, leaving an enduring legacy in Army cyber operations.



Barrett spearheaded the operationalization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning across Army cyber missions, integrating AI-driven threat analysis, automated network defense, and predictive analytics to enhance mission assurance and accelerate decision-making. Her leadership has recently extended to the convening of multiple data summits that culminated in the establishment of the Data Management and Analytics Directorate.



She also led the creation of the second Theater Information Advantage Detachment, designed to become a critical enabler for commanders by providing tailored, forward-deployed teams capable of synthesizing data from cyber, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations into actionable insights. By embedding analytical expertise at the tactical edge, Barrett laid the foundation for units to leverage data superiority, positioning them to outpace adversary decision cycles and deliver decisive effects in multidomain operations.



Barrett's legacy is one of relentless innovation, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to the future of

Army cyber operations. As she concludes her service, Eubank steps forward to continue ARCYBER's mission.



A native of Roanoke, Virginia, and a graduate of Virginia Military Institute, Eubank began his Army career in 1991 as an Armor Officer before transitioning into the Signal Corps in 1993. Over the course of more than three decades, he has held key leadership and operational roles within the 1st Infantry Division, the 82nd Airborne Division, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, the Joint Special Operations Command, and the U.S. Africa Command. With eight deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and prior service as the 39th Chief of Signal and Commandant of the Signal School, his personal and professional journey has prepared him well for the role of Commanding General. His leadership promises continuity and strength as ARCYBER moves forward.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2025 Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:54 Story ID: 552935 Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Staff of the Army promotes new commander as Barrett retires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.