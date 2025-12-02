Seabees Survey Opportunities to Partner in Gabon

Courtesy Photo | Engineering Aid 1st Class Dylan Maznicki, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Engineering Aid 1st Class Dylan Maznicki, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), conducts topographic and bathymetric surveys during a joint maritime infrastructure assessment with the Gabonese Navy. 22nd NCR, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68, supporting U.S., allied, and partner interests across the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by CWO5 Christopher Vollmer) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) partnered with the Gabonese Navy to conduct a range of technical surveys at naval bases in Libreville and Port-Gentil, Gabon.



The focus of these surveys was to identify small-scale infrastructure projects, bilateral training opportunities, and potential equipment procurements that could enhance Gabon’s maritime security capabilities.



“We were able to gather a lot of engineering data during our topographic and bathymetric surveys, side-scan sonar searches, and facility assessments,” said Engineering Aid 1st Class Dylan Maznicki.



But Maznicki noted that while the data was important, the mission’s true value was in its partnerships.



“More importantly, this opportunity enabled us to build relationships and understanding between our two navies,” Maznicki said. “By working together, we can set the conditions needed to improve capabilities and readiness on both sides.”



The U.S. Navy Seabees have worked alongside the Gabonese Navy for more than a decade, supporting modernization efforts and expanding their maritime domain awareness capabilities. With more than 850 kilometers of coastline, vast offshore oil reserves, rich marine ecosystems, and significant fishing and mineral exports, Gabon’s Navy has a broad maritime security mandate.



“The Seabees worked with the Gabonese military to construct a new Maritime Operations Center for the Gabon Navy in Port-Gentil in 2019,” said Lt. Cmdr. Taibatu Obasi, chief of the Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Libreville. “As a former Seabee myself, I know the mutual value these types of projects bring not only to our partners’ maritime security capabilities, but also to Seabee readiness to operate in remote, challenging environments.”



In addition to infrastructure assessments, Seabees from 22NCR conducted underwater search training with Gabonese Navy divers using a side-scan sonar system.



“We are very interested in learning more technical diving skills from the U.S. Navy,” said Lt. Nyassa Dexterne, a diver with the Gabonese Navy. “We are responsible for a wide range of diving operations, including emergency response, so learning how to conduct underwater search operations is essential to those missions.”



Dexterne noted that Gabonese Navy divers are often the first responders during maritime incidents such as the Esther Miracle ferry capsizing in March 2023, which resulted in the loss of nearly 40 lives.



The Gulf of Guinea is a critical corridor for global maritime trade, but the region continues to face significant security threats including illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, piracy, oil theft, and other illicit activities.



“The U.S. Navy Seabees’ partnership with the Gabonese Navy is part of a broader effort to promote stability and security in the region,” said Lt. Thomas McDowell, 22NCR diving operations officer. “Our presence is focused on improving Gabon’s ability to patrol and protect its waters, which contributes directly to regional security and the free flow of global commerce.”



McDowell said that this partnership reflects the U.S. Navy’s ongoing commitment to building relationships and strengthening maritime security through persistent engagement.



“Seabees are often the unseen boots on ground,” said McDowell. “They play a critical role in enabling these operations through engineering support and infrastructure development.”



22nd NCR, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68, supporting U.S., allied, and partner interests across the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.



Task Force 68 (CTF 68) is a component of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. These expeditionary forces provide maritime engineering and combat support capabilities in remote, austere, and complex environments.