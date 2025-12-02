Photo By Robert Fluegel | Sailors from Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and Fleet Cyber Command’s (FCC)...... read more read more Photo By Robert Fluegel | Sailors from Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and Fleet Cyber Command’s (FCC) Suffolk, VA, First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) participate in a Toys for Tots toy drive. The Tots program’s mission is to collect new or unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel / RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Suffolk Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer with Toys for Tots

Sailors from Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and Fleet Cyber Command’s (FCC) First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) are helping to make the holidays a little brighter this year by collecting toys for children in need through the Toys for Tots program.



The Toys for Tots program was founded by the Marine Corps, but is open for anyone, civilian or military, to volunteer, collecting toys using their easily recognizable, classic white cardboard bins.



“The Toys for Tots program is very important because it’s more than just collecting toys. It’s making a difference in a young child’s life -- having an impact and positively affecting our communities,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class (IW/AW) Tommy Santiago, FCPOA President.



The program has survived for decades and still donates a countless number of toys every year to give to kids on Christmas. A simple toy can mean the world to a young boy or girl.



“After the boxes went up, we sent out the message about the drive to everyone working at NAVIFOR and FCC,” said Santiago. “It makes me feel good knowing I can rely on my fellow Sailors and Navy civilians to help me give back to the less fortunate families.”



“Showing the community what the Navy is about is what makes this job fun,” said Santiago. “We show that the Navy is a good place and that we don’t only do what we need to keep this country safe but also give back to the local community.”



The mission behind the Toys for Tots Foundation is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.



“This program only works because people realize there is a need, and they are willing to step forward and make a difference. They are bringing the joy of Christmas and sending the message of hope to a less fortunate child,” Santiago concluded.