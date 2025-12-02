Readout: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Republic of the Philippines May 19-21 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to the Republic of the Philippines, May 19-21, 2024 to reaffirm the steadfast and enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance which is vital to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



During his visit to the Philippines, Koehler met with senior Armed Forces of the Philippines officials to discuss the importance of the two countries’ bilateral relationship in the Indo-Pacific region.



The meetings in Manila and Palawan included:



Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

Flag Officer-In-Command of the Philippine Navy, Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr.

Vice Flag Officer-In-Command of the Philippine Navy, Rear Adm. Caesar Bernard Valencia

Western Command Commander, Rear Adm. Alfonso Torres Jr.

Western Command Deputy Commander, Brig. Gen. Romulo D. Quemado



While in Manila, Koehler met with U.S. Embassy officials to include:



U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, Hon. MaryKay Carlson

U.S. Embassy Consul General Mark McGovern



Koehler also participated in a reconnaissance flight over the South China Sea aboard a P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 to observe the full range of a Poseidon’s capabilities. Koehler witnessed firsthand maritime areas in the South China Sea to include the Spratly Islands where the PRC has continued to assert excessive claims.



The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.