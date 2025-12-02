Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readout: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Republic of the Philippines May 19-21

    SINGAPORE

    05.28.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Readout: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Republic of the Philippines May 19-21

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to the Republic of the Philippines, May 19-21, 2024 to reaffirm the steadfast and enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance which is vital to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    During his visit to the Philippines, Koehler met with senior Armed Forces of the Philippines officials to discuss the importance of the two countries’ bilateral relationship in the Indo-Pacific region.

    The meetings in Manila and Palawan included:

    Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.
    Flag Officer-In-Command of the Philippine Navy, Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr.
    Vice Flag Officer-In-Command of the Philippine Navy, Rear Adm. Caesar Bernard Valencia
    Western Command Commander, Rear Adm. Alfonso Torres Jr.
    Western Command Deputy Commander, Brig. Gen. Romulo D. Quemado

    While in Manila, Koehler met with U.S. Embassy officials to include:

    U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, Hon. MaryKay Carlson
    U.S. Embassy Consul General Mark McGovern

    Koehler also participated in a reconnaissance flight over the South China Sea aboard a P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 to observe the full range of a Poseidon’s capabilities. Koehler witnessed firsthand maritime areas in the South China Sea to include the Spratly Islands where the PRC has continued to assert excessive claims.

    The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 18:03
    Story ID: 552882
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readout: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Republic of the Philippines May 19-21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cpf
    koehler
    philippines
    readout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download