Readout: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Republic of Singapore May 21-24

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to the Republic of Singapore, May 21-24, 2024 to affirm the partnership and strong relationship between Singapore and the United States.



Koehler met with senior Republic of Singapore Navy officials to discuss enhancing defense cooperation, deepening partnerships, and supporting regional stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific.



During his visit to Changi Naval Base, Koehler met with Singapore Chief of Navy, Rear Adm. Sean Wat and toured the Republic of Singapore Navy’s RSS Supreme (73), a Formidable-class stealth frigate, as well as the Information Fusion Center.



At the Changi Naval Base, Koehler also met with leadership and Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Destroyer Squadron SEVEN, received a brief from leaders of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), which was in Singapore for a scheduled port visit, and toured the Ship Support Facility.



While visiting Sembawang Naval Base, Koehler met with U.S. Navy leaders of Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 as well as the Singapore Area Coordinator.



The visit to Singapore underscored the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific.