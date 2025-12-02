READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Sri Lanka, Oct. 10 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited Sri Lanka alongside Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis, Jr., Oct. 10, to reaffirm the strong partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka, and to transfer a Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft to the Sri Lanka Air Force to strengthen the country’s maritime security.



Koehler met with several senior Sri Lankan and U.S. officials in Colombo to discuss security challenges, collaboration on maritime domain awareness and disaster response, and cooperation between naval forces, especially in the critical Indian Ocean region, including:



President of Sri Lanka, Honorable Anura Kumara Dissanayake

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Honorable Julie Chung

Secretary to the Ministry of Defense, Air Vice Marshal (Ret) Sampath Thuyacontha

Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Adm. Priyantha Perera

Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa



The transfer of the Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft will provide key capabilities for the Sri Lanka Air Force and Navy to patrol its own waters, counter maritime threats, and secure vital trade routes in the Indian Ocean.



The visit to Sri Lanka underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability by upholding the rules based international order.