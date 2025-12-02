READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Republic of Korea, Oct. 23-24 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to the Republic of Korea (ROK) alongside Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis Jr., Oct. 23-24, 2024, to affirm the ironclad U.S. commitment to our alliance with the ROK, which has bolstered peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific for more than 70 years.



Koehler met with senior ROK and U.S. officials to discuss the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, and ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two countries to deter threats in the region. They also pledged to strengthen the growing trilateral cooperation between U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan.



The meetings included:



ROK Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Yang Yong-mo

Commander, ROK Submarine Force, Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho

Commander, ROK Fleet, Vice Adm. Choi Sung-hyeok

U.S. Ambassador to ROK, Philip Goldberg

Commander, U.S. Forces Korea, Gen. Paul LaCamera

Koehler’s visit included a tour of Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje Shipyard where Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) is currently undergoing Regular Overhaul (ROH) maintenance.



Koehler also toured the War Memorial of Korea with Baek Seung-joo, War Memorial Organization President, to honor the sacrifices of the Korean people and bonds forged between the United States and the ROK in the Korean War.



Koehler and Davis met with ROK Fleet Sailors during their briefs and tours to ROK Navy submarine ROKS Lee Beom-seok (SS 081) and Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship ROKS Marado (LPH 6112). Koehler thanked the crew for their commitment and robust participation in this year’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.



The visit to the Republic of Korea underscored the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient.