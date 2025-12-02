READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Indonesia, Feb. 15-19, 2025 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to Bali and Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 15- 19, 2025, to meet with senior government and military leaders, observe Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), and participate in the 6th International Maritime Security Symposium (IMSS) to reaffirm and advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.



While in Bali, Koehler observed U.S. and partner forces participating in the fifth iteration of Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), a biennial exercise involving over 30 ships from 22 countries focused on maritime cooperation and humanitarian and disaster response. He also attended the International Fleet Review from aboard the Sudirohusodo-class hospital ship KRI Dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat (992) as part of MNEK.



Koehler also spoke at the 6th International Maritime Security Symposium (IMSS) in Bali. Koehler highlighted how the current maritime security environment is shifting rapidly, driven by technological advancements. He further explained how continuing to build combat credible forces alongside our allies and partners can help the United States deter aggression and maintain peace and security in the region.



During IMSS, Koehler met with ally and partner government and military officials to discuss the importance of maritime security and interoperability between naval forces in the Indo-Pacific.



Bilateral engagements at IMSS included:



Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin - Indonesia Minister of Defense

Arif Havas Oegroseno - Indonesia Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs

Adm. Muhammad Ali - Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy

Vice Adm. Mark Hammond - Chief of Navy, Royal Australian Navy

Commodore Jason Armstrong - Director General for Naval Force Development, Royal Canadian Navy

Vice Adm. Vineet McCarty - Controller Personnel Services, Indian Navy

Adm. Enrico Credendino - Chief of Italian Navy

Vice Adm. Ishimaki Yoshiyasu - President of Command and Staff College, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Maj. Gen. Paul Owuor Otieno - Commander of the Kenya Navy

Rear Adm. Garin Golding - Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy

Rear Adm. Sean Wat - Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy



In Jakarta, Koehler met with senior leaders involved in Indonesia’s security and foreign policy and ASEAN issues to discuss the region’s most pressing challenges.



Meetings in Jakarta included:



Gen. Agus Subiyanto - Commander, Indonesian National Armed Forces

Dr. Kao Kim Hourn - Secretary-General, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Kamala Lakhdhir - U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia

Kate Rebholz - U.S. Chargé d'Affaires to ASEAN



The visit to Indonesia underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships in the region in order to deter aggression and maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.